J Cole Clowned Over Disappointing First Game With The Nanjing Monkey Kings

BY Zachary Horvath
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RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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J Cole's first game with the Nanjing Monkey Kings is officially in the books but unfortunately, he wasn't able to put in a good performance.

On Saturday, J Cole suited up for the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the CBA for the first time. For those in attendance, it had to be an exciting moment to see a global celebrity hit the hardwood in their city. Unfortunately, the North Carolina rapper wasn't able to produce much in his debut.

Cole would go scoreless on five shot attempts in eight minutes of action off the bench. Moreover, his only positive, countable stats were an assist and a rebound. Overall, it was a night to forget. But given that his main focus is obviously music and that he's always working on other things, it's not too surprising that this was the outcome.

But even with that in mind, folks on social media are still clowning the 41-year-old. Most of the jokes don't seem to have much ill will behind them but they are plentiful. For example, one user under The Hood Therapist's post about his debut referenced Cole's hilarious line from his verse on "The London."

"I'm ballin' on a p**sy n**** like Juwanna Mann." Instead, the user writes, "He ain’t ballin like no Juwanna Mann.

Another quips that the hitmaker was only there for the delectable bites that China has to offer. There are also a few other funny NBA comparisons such as Shaq's time with the Boston Celtics and Kevin Garnett's run with the Brooklyn Nets. Both of these Hall-of-Famers were viewed as being past their primes when they joined these teams.

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Has J Cole Played Professional Basketball Before?

But others are going a bit easier on J Cole, expressing hope that he'll do better in the next games. "lol come on Cole! Still dope," one user posts. "We love you Cole. The shots gone eventually fall [clapping emoji]," a second adds.

Even though he's just trying to enjoy his time with the Monkey Kings, others are half-jokingly praying that he doesn't hurt himself knowing that his world tour is right around the corner. "I better not hear shi about the tour canceled causs of injury or sum," a worried fan replies.

For those curious, though, this is now J Cole's third time playing in a professional basketball league. His first run occurred back in 2021 with the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League. A year later, he would play a few games for the Scarborough Shooting Stars who are in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

More Reactions To J Cole's First CBA Game

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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