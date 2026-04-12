On Saturday, J Cole suited up for the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the CBA for the first time. For those in attendance, it had to be an exciting moment to see a global celebrity hit the hardwood in their city. Unfortunately, the North Carolina rapper wasn't able to produce much in his debut.

Cole would go scoreless on five shot attempts in eight minutes of action off the bench. Moreover, his only positive, countable stats were an assist and a rebound. Overall, it was a night to forget. But given that his main focus is obviously music and that he's always working on other things, it's not too surprising that this was the outcome.

But even with that in mind, folks on social media are still clowning the 41-year-old. Most of the jokes don't seem to have much ill will behind them but they are plentiful. For example, one user under The Hood Therapist's post about his debut referenced Cole's hilarious line from his verse on "The London."

"I'm ballin' on a p**sy n**** like Juwanna Mann." Instead, the user writes, "He ain’t ballin like no Juwanna Mann.

Another quips that the hitmaker was only there for the delectable bites that China has to offer. There are also a few other funny NBA comparisons such as Shaq's time with the Boston Celtics and Kevin Garnett's run with the Brooklyn Nets. Both of these Hall-of-Famers were viewed as being past their primes when they joined these teams.

Has J Cole Played Professional Basketball Before?

But others are going a bit easier on J Cole, expressing hope that he'll do better in the next games. "lol come on Cole! Still dope," one user posts. "We love you Cole. The shots gone eventually fall [clapping emoji]," a second adds.

Even though he's just trying to enjoy his time with the Monkey Kings, others are half-jokingly praying that he doesn't hurt himself knowing that his world tour is right around the corner. "I better not hear shi about the tour canceled causs of injury or sum," a worried fan replies.

For those curious, though, this is His first run occurred back in 2021 with the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League. A year later, he would play a few games for the Scarborough Shooting Stars who are in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.