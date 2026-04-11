"Joe Budden Podcast" Thinks It's Over For Gucci Mane After Pooh Shiesty Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Podcast Its Over For Gucci Mane Pooh Shiesty Diss
Feb 12, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Rapper Gucci Mane watches game action between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Some hosts on "The Joe Budden Podcast" were more understanding towards Gucci Mane, instead focusing on Pooh Shiesty's alleged robbery.

"Crash Dummy" might go down as the most consequential and divisive diss track of the year. Gucci Mane eviscerated Pooh Shiesty on it for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him earlier this year, leading to many snitching allegations, debates, and discussions to surface. The Joe Budden Podcast was the latest hip-hop media entity to chime in, and their thoughts are overall unsympathetic towards Guwop.

Of course, though, the breakdown is not that simple. As caught by Micah Jung Un on Twitter, the hosts reacted to the new song, with QueenzFlip arguing that Joe Budden's criticism of it and the situation as a whole is hypocritical. Then, the crew got into a debate around people picking and choosing when it comes to street codes and activity, as some are speaking out against Gucci while not addressing Shiesty's alleged kidnapping. Flip argued that those criticizing the diss track or the Alabama native's alleged cooperation with police are supporting street activity they previously condemned.

Marc Lamont Hill said he just didn't like the song, not that he was criticizing the 1017 Records boss for his decisions. Joe thought "Crash Dummy" was horrible, calling its creator a hypocrite for coming off as just a businessman when he was flaunting street credit in the Jeezy Verzuz. Mona questioned if things would be different if the song was actually good, which the JBP mostly affirmed. However, they would still have their criticisms, positing that Gucci was irresponsible.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Is Pooh Shiesty In Jail?

Parks doesn't care about the snitching stuff, but he wanted more consistency in Guwop's argument and for him to not rap about this. Brian "B.Dot" Miller brought up how the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty situation is an open case, making this more consequential. Then, Mona brought up Gucci's mental health issues and how this could've impacted this decision, adding that he hasn't been a street proponent in years. Finally, Marc Lamont Hill lamented how hip-hop culture is criticizing the victim in this alleged situation instead of the alleged perpetrator, although he said he still disagrees with the song's approach.

Pooh Shiesty is currently in custody over the alleged kidnapping. We will see how the court case develops in the near future. The Joe Budden Podcast previously laughed at Pooh Shiesty's "FDO" lyrics after his arrest earlier this month.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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