"Joe Budden Podcast" Thinks It's Over For Gucci Mane After Pooh Shiesty Diss

"Crash Dummy" might go down as the most consequential and divisive diss track of the year. Gucci Mane eviscerated Pooh Shiesty on it for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him earlier this year, leading to many snitching allegations, debates, and discussions to surface. The Joe Budden Podcast was the latest hip-hop media entity to chime in, and their thoughts are overall unsympathetic towards Guwop.

Of course, though, the breakdown is not that simple. As caught by Micah Jung Un on Twitter, the hosts reacted to the new song, with QueenzFlip arguing that Joe Budden's criticism of it and the situation as a whole is hypocritical. Then, the crew got into a debate around people picking and choosing when it comes to street codes and activity, as some are speaking out against Gucci while not addressing Shiesty's alleged kidnapping. Flip argued that those criticizing the diss track or the Alabama native's alleged cooperation with police are supporting street activity they previously condemned.

Marc Lamont Hill said he just didn't like the song, not that he was criticizing the 1017 Records boss for his decisions. Joe thought "Crash Dummy" was horrible, calling its creator a hypocrite for coming off as just a businessman when he was flaunting street credit in the Jeezy Verzuz. Mona questioned if things would be different if the song was actually good, which the JBP mostly affirmed. However, they would still have their criticisms, positing that Gucci was irresponsible.

Is Pooh Shiesty In Jail?

Parks doesn't care about the snitching stuff, but he wanted more consistency in Guwop's argument and for him to not rap about this. Brian "B.Dot" Miller brought up how the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty situation is an open case, making this more consequential. Then, Mona brought up Gucci's mental health issues and how this could've impacted this decision, adding that he hasn't been a street proponent in years. Finally, Marc Lamont Hill lamented how hip-hop culture is criticizing the victim in this alleged situation instead of the alleged perpetrator, although he said he still disagrees with the song's approach.