Finesse2tymes Claims Gucci Mane Never Paid For Big Scarr's Funeral Amid Pooh Shiesty Controversy

Gucci Mane's new diss track "Crash Dummy" is causing controversy for its response to Pooh Shiesty's alleged kidnapping and robbery of him. Many rappers are criticizing the Alabama native for the move, including Finesse2tymes. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, he went live on TikTok to label Gucci a snitch, defend Shiesty's situation, and claim that Guwop never chipped into the funeral of Big Scarr. The 1017 Records signee and Gucci protégé passed away in Memphis in 2022.

Finesse slammed the 1017 boss for not relating to his old street ways and trying to reach some other form of understanding with his signee. He also defended Pooh Shiesty's youth, framing this as Gucci Mane allegedly taking advantage of him and snitching when things didn't go his way. 2tymes also claimed Gucci wasn't there for Scarr when he needed him and didn't contribute to his funeral expenses. He added that he might react the same way Shiesty allegedly did in this alleged situation, positing that Gucci should also relate to Pooh and refrain from putting him in worse situations like jail.

However, Big Scarr's father previously denied these claims. A resurfaced old clip caught by Kollege Kidd on Twitter shows his father thanking Atlantic Records and Guwop for sending money for the funeral. He commented on the drama that began when other loved ones like Scarr's mother accused Gucci and Atlantic of either not paying or using the payment to their advantage as a tax write-off. So it seems like assumptions from Finesse2tymes and many others may be more complicated.

Is Big Scarr Related To Pooh Shiesty?