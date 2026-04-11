Finesse2tymes Claims Gucci Mane Never Paid For Big Scarr's Funeral Amid Pooh Shiesty Controversy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Finesse2tymes Gucci Mane Never Paid Big Scar Funeral Pooh Shiesty
Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. © Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Finesse2tymes is angry with Gucci Mane for allegedly snitching on Pooh Shiesty and not paying for Big Scarr's funeral.

Gucci Mane's new diss track "Crash Dummy" is causing controversy for its response to Pooh Shiesty's alleged kidnapping and robbery of him. Many rappers are criticizing the Alabama native for the move, including Finesse2tymes. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, he went live on TikTok to label Gucci a snitch, defend Shiesty's situation, and claim that Guwop never chipped into the funeral of Big Scarr. The 1017 Records signee and Gucci protégé passed away in Memphis in 2022.

Finesse slammed the 1017 boss for not relating to his old street ways and trying to reach some other form of understanding with his signee. He also defended Pooh Shiesty's youth, framing this as Gucci Mane allegedly taking advantage of him and snitching when things didn't go his way. 2tymes also claimed Gucci wasn't there for Scarr when he needed him and didn't contribute to his funeral expenses. He added that he might react the same way Shiesty allegedly did in this alleged situation, positing that Gucci should also relate to Pooh and refrain from putting him in worse situations like jail.

However, Big Scarr's father previously denied these claims. A resurfaced old clip caught by Kollege Kidd on Twitter shows his father thanking Atlantic Records and Guwop for sending money for the funeral. He commented on the drama that began when other loved ones like Scarr's mother accused Gucci and Atlantic of either not paying or using the payment to their advantage as a tax write-off. So it seems like assumptions from Finesse2tymes and many others may be more complicated.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Is Big Scarr Related To Pooh Shiesty?

Other hip-hop reactions to Gucci Mane's Pooh Shiesty diss are similarly uncharitable. 6ix9ine blasted Gucci Mane as a snitch, Boosie Badazz expressed disappointment, and Freddie Gibbs mocked the new song.

These family dynamic comments from Finesse and others continue this trend of criticism over "Crash Dummy" and the overall situation. For those unaware, Pooh Shiesty and Big Scarr are cousins, so that adds a layer of alleged tension there. All in all, it seems like this debate will continue for a while. What folks want to see now are more court developments to indicate next steps.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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