"Joe Budden Podcast" Laughs At Pooh Shiesty's "FDO" Lyrics After His Arrest

The Joe Budden Podcast is quick to give their takes on the latest in the hip-hop world, whether it's musical discussions or hotly debated news items. The crew combined a bit of both during a recent episode, as they reacted to the Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane situation.

For those unaware, Shiesty and eight others were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci in a Dallas studio over Pooh's 1017 Records contract. With this in mind, Budden and the crew revisited the Memphis rapper's "FDO" (First Day Out) track on their podcast, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter.

"S**t be hard when they living this s**t," Joe remarked, leading to chuckles from his cohosts. They joked about how Pooh Shiesty's current legal situation is re-contextualizing his music, albeit in a mostly light and comical manner.

"It was right there in front of you the whole time," Joe Budden added. "Maybe they're onto something with this lyrics in court stuff." To be clear, the alleged evidence against Pooh Shiesty so far does not include any reference to his music.

Elsewhere, joebuddenclips/fanpage also caught a clip of the pod reacting to allegations that Gucci Mane snitched on Pooh Shiesty. This is due to his alleged identification of some of the nine alleged culprits.

The hosts tried to balance street codes with different expectations for folks in Gucci's situation, who have a vested business interest and is moving onto other things. While they understand the backlash, they also found the debates over these codes and ethics frustrating due to how loosely fans apply them. Overall, they expressed sympathy and understanding, but it's not a black-and-white issue.

Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer Speaks Out

Elsewhere, authorities arrested the final suspect in the Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane case. Following a court hearing this week in Memphis and future court dates, more information about both sides' approaches will come to light.