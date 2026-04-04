"Joe Budden Podcast" Laughs At Pooh Shiesty's "FDO" Lyrics After His Arrest

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Podcast Pooh Shiesty FDO Lyrics After Arrest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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"The Joe Budden Podcast" also discussed allegations that Gucci Mane snitched on Pooh Shiesty after Shiesty allegedly kidnapped Gucci.

The Joe Budden Podcast is quick to give their takes on the latest in the hip-hop world, whether it's musical discussions or hotly debated news items. The crew combined a bit of both during a recent episode, as they reacted to the Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane situation.

For those unaware, Shiesty and eight others were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci in a Dallas studio over Pooh's 1017 Records contract. With this in mind, Budden and the crew revisited the Memphis rapper's "FDO" (First Day Out) track on their podcast, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter.

"S**t be hard when they living this s**t," Joe remarked, leading to chuckles from his cohosts. They joked about how Pooh Shiesty's current legal situation is re-contextualizing his music, albeit in a mostly light and comical manner.

"It was right there in front of you the whole time," Joe Budden added. "Maybe they're onto something with this lyrics in court stuff." To be clear, the alleged evidence against Pooh Shiesty so far does not include any reference to his music.

Elsewhere, joebuddenclips/fanpage also caught a clip of the pod reacting to allegations that Gucci Mane snitched on Pooh Shiesty. This is due to his alleged identification of some of the nine alleged culprits.

The hosts tried to balance street codes with different expectations for folks in Gucci's situation, who have a vested business interest and is moving onto other things. While they understand the backlash, they also found the debates over these codes and ethics frustrating due to how loosely fans apply them. Overall, they expressed sympathy and understanding, but it's not a black-and-white issue.

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer Speaks Out

Elsewhere, authorities arrested the final suspect in the Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane case. Following a court hearing this week in Memphis and future court dates, more information about both sides' approaches will come to light.

Speaking of which, Pooh Shiesty's lawyer reportedly addressed this case, claiming that prosecutors are oversimplifying a complex issue. "The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between [Shiesty] and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem," John Helms reportedly told The Dallas Morning News.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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