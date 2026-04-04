Final Suspect In Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Case Reportedly Arrested

Gucci Mane still hasn't spoken out about the alleged kidnapping and robbery he suffered at the hands of Pooh Shiesty. But the case continues to develop. According to an 11Alive report caught by No Jumper on Instagram, federal authorities have arrested the ninth and final suspect in this case, Terrance Rodgers.

Per the report, FBI agents arrested Rodgers in Atlanta on Thursday (April 2), according to federal sources. Officials already arrested the other eight suspects in Dallas, Nashville, and Memphis, including Shiesty, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., and Big30.

Now, the case can move forward after a court hearing in Memphis in which a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause to proceed. As for the circumstances behind Rodgers' arrest and how it plays into his codefendants, not many other details are available at press time.

For those unaware, federal authorities claim this alleged kidnapping and robbery happened due to a contract dispute between Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane. Shiesty signed with Gucci's 1017 Records label earlier this decade, and rumors had swirled about an alleged rift between them.

Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer Speaks Out

Pooh Shiesty's lawyer reportedly addressed this situation. Dallas-based attorney John Helms reportedly took him on as a client this week, and he reportedly spoke to The Dallas Morning News about the case in an interview. He claims prosecutors are mischaracterizing the alleged situation and making a complex dynamic overly simple.

"The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between Lontrell and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem," Helms reportedly stated.

Elsewhere, snitching allegations around Gucci Mane have also surfaced. Folks scrutinized the allegation that he helped identify some of the alleged culprits, but that debate hasn't led to any strong conclusions at press time.