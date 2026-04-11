Offset Refutes Tasha K's Claim That He Returned To Casino Where He Was Shot

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Offset Denies Returning Casino Where He Was Shot Hospital
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Recording artist Offset attends the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Offset issued a statement after recovering from the shooting, and various online pages claimed he returned to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel.

Offset has been hit with a lot of gambling allegations as of late, claiming he's addicted and is in debt with various individuals and entities over it. This allegedly led to an altercation with Lil Tjay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida, after which 'Set was shot. Tjay has denied any involvement, for the record. But this has now led to a lot of speculation from Tasha K and other online pages about the former Migo and his gaming habits.

Multiple social media pages claimed over the past day or so that he returned to the Seminole Hard Rock Casino after recovering from the shooting in the hospital. The Georgia rapper issued a statement after getting out. "Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good….but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music. Realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win. $ET."

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, he responded to these new claims by denying them outright, pointing out how they cited an old video in the Florida venue. "Old video stop [before] that letter come next," Offset wrote under Tasha K's IG coverage of the video. He also reportedly left various other comments, although it's unclear where they appeared. Nevertheless, here they are: "All pages with fake old videos to make new getting sued" and "Disappointed yal ain't did ya research."

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Offset Shooting

Following Offset's scary situation, his team also added some remarks to his statement. "Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking," a spokesperson stated. "We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him."

Offset's gambling allegations took over online concern for his well-being. Rather than following up on his condition, others simply clowned him for the alleged addiction. It's a complex situation, and if there are issues there, we hope 'Set recovers. But he made it clear that he won't stand for folks spreading misinformation about him.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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