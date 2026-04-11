Offset Refutes Tasha K's Claim That He Returned To Casino Where He Was Shot

Offset has been hit with a lot of gambling allegations as of late, claiming he's addicted and is in debt with various individuals and entities over it. This allegedly led to an altercation with Lil Tjay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida, after which 'Set was shot. Tjay has denied any involvement, for the record. But this has now led to a lot of speculation from Tasha K and other online pages about the former Migo and his gaming habits.

Multiple social media pages claimed over the past day or so that he returned to the Seminole Hard Rock Casino after recovering from the shooting in the hospital. The Georgia rapper issued a statement after getting out. "Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good….but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music. Realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win. $ET."

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, he responded to these new claims by denying them outright, pointing out how they cited an old video in the Florida venue. "Old video stop [before] that letter come next," Offset wrote under Tasha K's IG coverage of the video. He also reportedly left various other comments, although it's unclear where they appeared. Nevertheless, here they are: "All pages with fake old videos to make new getting sued" and "Disappointed yal ain't did ya research."

Offset Shooting

Following Offset's scary situation, his team also added some remarks to his statement. "Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking," a spokesperson stated. "We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him."