Offset Comes Out In A Wheelchair During First Performance Since Shooting

Offset is wasting no time getting back onstage and he decided to provide some theatrics in the process. Last night, the former Migos rapper came out in a wheelchair during a surprise show for his fans. He didn't stay in it long, though, ditching it almost immediately as he hopped into a performance of "Checkmate (Smooth)."

Tons of people showed up but it's unclear where this concert took place. We assume it was in Florida, which is of course where he was shot and subsequently recovering. But even though it's great to see him making a pretty fast recovery, the trolls can't help themselves.

"Gotta pay off them debts," one X user comments under BigBizTheGod's post. "mf was on stage in a wheelchair? while owing money to half the music business? [loudly crying emoji]."

This has been a running joke throughout the entirety of this story. Comments like these are popping up because the Atlanta native allegedly has a gambling addiction and owes several debts as well.

Unfortunately, that's just the nature of the internet and the MC has had to check a few people to straighten the narrative.

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Offset Shooting

For example, he called out celebrity gossip reporter Tasha K for claiming that he returned to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino after the altercation. He left comments like, "Old video stop [before] that letter come next." He also said, "All pages with fake old videos to make new getting sued," and "Disappointed yal ain't did ya research."

But even though a lot of misinformation and jokes have plagued this situation, Offset remained thankful. He shared an optimistic and appreciative statement after he was released from the hospital on April 10. "Thank you to everyone who's checked in on me and showed me love! I'm good…. but I'm planning to be better! I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music… realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses...

He concluded with, "Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win - $ET." The KIARI artist was shot on April 6 following a fight that Lil Tjay has been tied to. Him and his team have denied any wrongdoing.