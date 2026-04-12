Offset Comes Out In A Wheelchair During First Performance Since Shooting

BY Zachary Horvath
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NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis via Imagn Images
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Just about 24 hours after Offset was released from the hospital, the rapper decided to give his fans a surprise performance.

Offset is wasting no time getting back onstage and he decided to provide some theatrics in the process. Last night, the former Migos rapper came out in a wheelchair during a surprise show for his fans. He didn't stay in it long, though, ditching it almost immediately as he hopped into a performance of "Checkmate (Smooth)."

Tons of people showed up but it's unclear where this concert took place. We assume it was in Florida, which is of course where he was shot and subsequently recovering. But even though it's great to see him making a pretty fast recovery, the trolls can't help themselves.

"Gotta pay off them debts," one X user comments under BigBizTheGod's post. "mf was on stage in a wheelchair? while owing money to half the music business? [loudly crying emoji]."

This has been a running joke throughout the entirety of this story. Comments like these are popping up because the Atlanta native allegedly has a gambling addiction and owes several debts as well.

Unfortunately, that's just the nature of the internet and the MC has had to check a few people to straighten the narrative.

Read More: Eminem Pays Tribute To Proof 20 Years After His Passing

Offset Shooting

For example, he called out celebrity gossip reporter Tasha K for claiming that he returned to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino after the altercation. He left comments like, "Old video stop [before] that letter come next." He also said, "All pages with fake old videos to make new getting sued," and "Disappointed yal ain't did ya research."

But even though a lot of misinformation and jokes have plagued this situation, Offset remained thankful. He shared an optimistic and appreciative statement after he was released from the hospital on April 10. "Thank you to everyone who's checked in on me and showed me love! I'm good…. but I'm planning to be better! I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music… realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses...

He concluded with, "Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win - $ET." The KIARI artist was shot on April 6 following a fight that Lil Tjay has been tied to. Him and his team have denied any wrongdoing.

Read More: Pusha T Hit With Ghostwriting Allegations Regarding Quentin Miller

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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