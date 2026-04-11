Eminem Pays Tribute To Proof 20 Years After His Passing

Eminem doesn't always take to social media with personal messages, and when he does, it's for a special reason. 20 years ago today (Saturday, April 11), his hip-hop colleague, D12 partner, former hype man, and great friend Proof passed away. As such, Marshall Mathers took to Twitter with a special tribute for him.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about you in some way shape or form…" he wrote. "You were and are still truly one of the greatest friends I ever had in my entire life and I thank God everyday that he put us in each other's lives.. I feel like that happened for a reason. Ever since the day I met you sitting on the steps of Osborne when I was handing out flyers and we rapped for each other and instantly bonded that day and never looked back!!"

The Detroit legend thanked his fellow MC and best friend for putting his life on this trajectory, always believing in each other, taking "an amazing ride together" in their careers, and helping with Em's self-esteem and confidence. He recalled Proof's cosigns for clubs and open mics, providing credibility to open people's minds to him.

Eminem & Proof's Friendship

Eminem and Proof's friendship still lives on. For the release of the soundtrack of the STANS documentary on Slim Shady, the latter's estate confirmed they now control his posthumous music releases. This allowed for many more fans to connect with his music, and this legacy will continue as long as Em is an iconic hip-hop figure.

Sadly, Eminem recently had more tributes to share. He reacted to the passing of the legendary radio host and rapper Lord Sear. "Sear was one of the greatest people to be around. I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together," Mathers wrote on Twitter. "Our time on @Shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!