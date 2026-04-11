Eminem Pays Tribute To Proof 20 Years After His Passing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Eminem Tribute Proof 20 Years After Passing
Nov 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Eminem performs during halftime of the game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Eminem and Proof put on for Detroit hip-hop via D12 and their other collaborations, a bond Marshall Mathers remembers fondly and gratefully.

Eminem doesn't always take to social media with personal messages, and when he does, it's for a special reason. 20 years ago today (Saturday, April 11), his hip-hop colleague, D12 partner, former hype man, and great friend Proof passed away. As such, Marshall Mathers took to Twitter with a special tribute for him.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about you in some way shape or form…" he wrote. "You were and are still truly one of the greatest friends I ever had in my entire life and I thank God everyday that he put us in each other's lives.. I feel like that happened for a reason. Ever since the day I met you sitting on the steps of Osborne when I was handing out flyers and we rapped for each other and instantly bonded that day and never looked back!!"

The Detroit legend thanked his fellow MC and best friend for putting his life on this trajectory, always believing in each other, taking "an amazing ride together" in their careers, and helping with Em's self-esteem and confidence. He recalled Proof's cosigns for clubs and open mics, providing credibility to open people's minds to him.

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Eminem & Proof's Friendship

Eminem and Proof's friendship still lives on. For the release of the soundtrack of the STANS documentary on Slim Shady, the latter's estate confirmed they now control his posthumous music releases. This allowed for many more fans to connect with his music, and this legacy will continue as long as Em is an iconic hip-hop figure.

Sadly, Eminem recently had more tributes to share. He reacted to the passing of the legendary radio host and rapper Lord Sear. "Sear was one of the greatest people to be around. I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together," Mathers wrote on Twitter. "Our time on @Shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!

Em has many people to thank and show love to throughout his career. Proof is at the top of that list, and these tributes and more show just how resonant the bond is.
Rest In Peace Proof.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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