Pusha T Hit With Ghostwriting Allegations Regarding Quentin Miller

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pusha T Ghostwriting Allegations Quentin Miller
Pusha T performs on the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Pusha T previously accused Drake of using Quentin Miller as a ghostwriter, so a lot of fans are debating about these new allegations.

The Drake and Pusha T beef clearly still has legs, as a social media debate sparked this weekend over ghostwriting allegations once again. This time, though, the accusations are against Push and point to the same alleged ghostwriter: Quentin Miller. The Clipse rapper accused the OVO mogul of using Quentin as a ghostwriter back during their beef, which added to already rampant ghostwriting allegations regarding the Toronto superstar.

In a video posted by Rayo on Twitter, three alleged reference tracks from Miller for Pusha are featured. The first is for the hook of the unreleased track "Real Gon' Come," supposedly from the DAYTONA sessions circa 2017 and 2018. The other two tracks are more unclear, but they are allegedly from a similar timeframe. However, these other two songs also seem to be for a hook. But this is just speculative interpretation.

As such, a big debate began between Pusha T and Drake fans, as well as other hip-hop listeners who don't have a dog in this fight. Many excused these allegations due to the hook focus and the fact that these songs seemingly never came out. Others called this hypocrisy given Pusha T's hard stances on this before, arguing that Drizzy actually credited Quentin Miller. There's no firm conclusion here, but it goes to show the slippery slope of both hip-hop interpretations.

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Quentin Miller's Work

For those somehow unaware, Quentin Miller is a solo artist in his own right, not just a topic of ghostwriting debate. He continues to drop heat like his 2025 single "Put Me Down," write with legends like Nas, and recently had credits on VULTURES 1 by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. With decades of work under Quentin's belt, he continues to garner respect despite these controversies.

Meanwhile, the Pusha T and Drake beef will likely never end. It's even less likely that fans will reconcile than the artists themselves burying the hatchet. But this isn't just relevant for that angle. These conversations around ghostwriting are always a hot debate, especially regarding folks who defend honest lyricism so passionately. But the music industry doesn't often work like that, nor as easily simple, so we'll see if we ever get a response here.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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