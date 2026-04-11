Pusha T Hit With Ghostwriting Allegations Regarding Quentin Miller

The Drake and Pusha T beef clearly still has legs, as a social media debate sparked this weekend over ghostwriting allegations once again. This time, though, the accusations are against Push and point to the same alleged ghostwriter: Quentin Miller. The Clipse rapper accused the OVO mogul of using Quentin as a ghostwriter back during their beef, which added to already rampant ghostwriting allegations regarding the Toronto superstar.

In a video posted by Rayo on Twitter, three alleged reference tracks from Miller for Pusha are featured. The first is for the hook of the unreleased track "Real Gon' Come," supposedly from the DAYTONA sessions circa 2017 and 2018. The other two tracks are more unclear, but they are allegedly from a similar timeframe. However, these other two songs also seem to be for a hook. But this is just speculative interpretation.

As such, a big debate began between Pusha T and Drake fans, as well as other hip-hop listeners who don't have a dog in this fight. Many excused these allegations due to the hook focus and the fact that these songs seemingly never came out. Others called this hypocrisy given Pusha T's hard stances on this before, arguing that Drizzy actually credited Quentin Miller. There's no firm conclusion here, but it goes to show the slippery slope of both hip-hop interpretations.

Quentin Miller's Work

For those somehow unaware, Quentin Miller is a solo artist in his own right, not just a topic of ghostwriting debate. He continues to drop heat like his 2025 single "Put Me Down," write with legends like Nas, and recently had credits on VULTURES 1 by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. With decades of work under Quentin's belt, he continues to garner respect despite these controversies.