Quentin Miller, rapper known for writing hit songs for Drake, has long been a key figure in hip-hop. His collaborations with popular artists have fueled ongoing discussions about ghostwriting and artistic prowess in the industry. "Put Me Down" is a track that sums up Miller's career since Meek Mill revealed that he was the songwriter for Drake on "RICO." Since then, he has been fighting for his respect. He would continue to run into issues with other artists after the Drake incident.

Jansport J signature production and Bump J energetic verse makes the song a must-hear. It is the perfect origin point for newfound fans. Quentin Miller’s creative momentum surged in 2024. In September, he dropped "Say It Better," a track that highlighted his sharp lyricism and unmistakable style. The song reinforced his reputation as a formidable writer and performer, blending introspective themes with polished delivery. Beyond his music, Miller maintained a strong presence on digital platforms, particularly YouTube. Through consistent engagement, he shared new material, connected with fans, and strengthened his brand.

The past year solidified Miller’s position as an artist capable of thriving both behind the scenes and in the spotlight. His collaborations with industry heavyweights, combined with his compelling solo efforts, showcased his adaptability and artistic depth. As 2025 unfolds, his trajectory remains one to watch, as he continues to shape the sound and narrative of modern hip-hop. Early in 2025, he followed up with "What It Takes…," a collaboration with renowned producer Hit-Boy. The track’s smooth production complemented Miller’s reflective verses, earning praise from fans and critics alike. The synergy between Miller’s storytelling and Hit-Boy’s refined beats further cemented his versatility in a competitive industry.

"Put Me Down" - Quentin Miller Ft. Bump J & Jansport J

Quotable Lyrics

Grinding til we make it home

N***a what we waitin' on

Made cause we takin' off

My ride can't shake'em off