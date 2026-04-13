Pusha T Delivers Bold Claim About "Let God Sort Em Out" A Year Later

There's no denying how impactful and great Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out was and still is. It proved that hip-hop is not just a young man's game and that a comeback can be successful no matter how long it's been.

For a quick refresher, the Virginia duo's fourth studio album went on to debut inside the top five on the Hot 200. It came in at the number four spot, selling a highly respectable 118,000 copies.

Additionally, it won an award at this year's Grammys, taking home Best Rap Performance with "Chains & Whips." It was also nominated four other times for Best Music Video, Rap Album, and Album of the Year.

It's wild to think that the project will now be a year old this summer on July 11. But even though that's the reality, Pusha T is making sure that his fans and haters aren't forgetting about it.

During their Coachella set yesterday, King Push declared to the crowd that LGSEO is still the cream of the crop, and that goes for any genre.

He said, "'Let God Sort Em Out' is still the album of the motherf*ckin year. Whole new year, still album of the year," per Kurrco. "Album of the motherf*cking year until we drop again. We don't care who dropping. It don't matter."

Pusha T Ghostwriting Allegations

That's quite the bold claim for obvious reasons but it feels that way because of the recent allegations against Push in particular.

Over this same weekend, hip-hop social media erupted after a handful of alleged reference tracks from Quentin Miller for Push surfaced. Three of them came to light, to be more specific. But one that was really highlighted was an alleged track called "Real Gon' Come." Allegedly, it's from the DAYTONA sessions, which were roughly between 2017-2018.

This went viral because if you remember, before Drake went toe-to-toe with Kendrick Lamar, him and Pusha went at it. During their battle, the latter levied ghostwriting allegations on songs like "Infrared," which ironically is on DAYTONA. There, Pusha T raps, "The bigger question is how the Russians did it /

It was written like Nas, but it came from Quentin."