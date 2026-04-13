Pusha T Delivers Bold Claim About "Let God Sort Em Out" A Year Later

BY Zachary Horvath
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Pusha T of Clipse performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
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Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out" was one of the best releases of 2025 and Pusha T believes it hasn't been knocked off its pedestal.

There's no denying how impactful and great Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out was and still is. It proved that hip-hop is not just a young man's game and that a comeback can be successful no matter how long it's been.

For a quick refresher, the Virginia duo's fourth studio album went on to debut inside the top five on the Hot 200. It came in at the number four spot, selling a highly respectable 118,000 copies.

Additionally, it won an award at this year's Grammys, taking home Best Rap Performance with "Chains & Whips." It was also nominated four other times for Best Music Video, Rap Album, and Album of the Year.

It's wild to think that the project will now be a year old this summer on July 11. But even though that's the reality, Pusha T is making sure that his fans and haters aren't forgetting about it.

During their Coachella set yesterday, King Push declared to the crowd that LGSEO is still the cream of the crop, and that goes for any genre.

He said, "'Let God Sort Em Out' is still the album of the motherf*ckin year. Whole new year, still album of the year," per Kurrco. "Album of the motherf*cking year until we drop again. We don't care who dropping. It don't matter."

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Pusha T Ghostwriting Allegations

That's quite the bold claim for obvious reasons but it feels that way because of the recent allegations against Push in particular.

Over this same weekend, hip-hop social media erupted after a handful of alleged reference tracks from Quentin Miller for Push surfaced. Three of them came to light, to be more specific. But one that was really highlighted was an alleged track called "Real Gon' Come." Allegedly, it's from the DAYTONA sessions, which were roughly between 2017-2018.

This went viral because if you remember, before Drake went toe-to-toe with Kendrick Lamar, him and Pusha went at it. During their battle, the latter levied ghostwriting allegations on songs like "Infrared," which ironically is on DAYTONA. There, Pusha T raps, "The bigger question is how the Russians did it /
It was written like Nas, but it came from Quentin."

Folks were split on how to feel, with some arguing that it doesn't look that bad because Miller's alleged writing was for hooks. Additionally, these songs didn't release, so no harm, no foul. On the other side, people feel this is blatant hypocrisy on Pusha's part, the take that DJ Akademiks agrees with.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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