Clipse Promises More New Music Coming Soon Amid Grammys Hype

Although there is a lot of drama in the world of Clipse these days, they hope to combat that by walking away with some Grammys this year. During a recent interview with Billboard's Carl Lamarre, Pusha T and Malice spoke on their Let God Sort Em Out run, their lengthy and legendary careers, and even promised that they're not done dropping new music.

You can check out the full interview with the Billboard link above, but via Twitter, Andrew Barber caught a clip of Lamarre's question about what's next. Specifically, he asked the duo whether or not this album and its rollout "sparked a new chapter" for them.

"I don't think it's ever over," Malice answered. "And I think that's something that we have just proven. It's never over. I mean, we still have, you know, more music... Just stay tuned, we got you." He also assured Lamarre that fans won't have to wait another 15 years for the next project, as happened in between Til The Casket Drops and LGSEO.

Of course, Clipse has teased new music a whole lot since dropping that Pharrell-produced album last year. We just have to see whether it comes out sooner rather than later.

Clipse's Grammy Nominations

For those unaware, Clipse is up for five 2026 Grammy Awards, including Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album for Let God Sort Em Out, Best Rap Song for "The Birds Don't Sing" with John Legend and Voices Of Fire, Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips" with Kendrick Lamar, and Best Music Video for "So Be It."

We will see if the duo releases new music to celebrate any potential Grammys wins. On the other hand, they could cook for a little while longer (not 15 years) and take a break after this run. Either way, we're very excited to see what else the Thornton brothers could craft.