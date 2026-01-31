Tyler, The Creator, Post Malone & More Join Grammys 2026 Performers

This year's Grammys are shaping up to be pretty significant, whether because of the nominees or because of the much-needed break from a lot of turmoil in the entertainment industry and in United States politics. Nevertheless, the Recording Academy revealed their final list of performers for the 2026 ceremony, which include Tyler, The Creator, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Post Malone.

Clipse and Pharrell already emerged as joint Grammys 2026 performers, and now we have a better idea of who will join them throughout the show thanks to Billboard. Tyler, who has nominations in six categories including Album Of The Year, will perform solo along with Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, the aforementioned Let God Sort Em Out trio, and Sabrina Carpenter. Bruno Mars and ROSÉ were also announced separately as performers. But it's still unclear if the "APT." duo will perform that track together or if their performances are separate.

L-Boogie, on the other hand, will pay tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack with a special performance. Post will perform during an Ozzy Osbourne tribute alongside Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Ozzy's recent producer Andrew Watt, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

Elsewhere, Reba McEntire, Lukas Nelson, and Brandy Clark will perform during the "In Memoriam" segment. Finally, the nominees for Best New Artist (Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, Addison Rae, The Marías, Lola Young, Alex Warren, and sombr) will perform during a dedicated segment for the category.

At What Time Are The Grammys Starting?

As for presenters for the 2026 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy is saving "an additional surprise presenter" announcement for the night of the ceremony, so we only have one more name to find out. But we know everyone else. These include Teyana Taylor, Queen Latifah, Q-Tip, Doechii, Carole King, Nikki Glaser, Marcello Hernández, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Charli xcx, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, and Chappell Roan.

The 2026 Grammys will take place tomorrow (Sunday, February 1) in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The big ceremony begins at 8PM EST via Paramount+ and CBS. On the other hand, the preceding Premiere Ceremony begins at 3:30PM EST, where the Recording Academy will give out most of the awards and stream the event on their YouTube page and their website.