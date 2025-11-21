Malice Promises Fans More New Music From Clipse Coming Very Soon

While Pusha T kept releasing music after Clipse put their mics down momentarily, it took longer for Malice to return to his musical path amid a spiritual journey. But following the Thornton brothers' comeback album Let God Sort Em Out, they are as excited as they've ever been about releasing even more new music.

During a recent conversation with Rolling Stone that looked back on their massive 2025, Gene Thornton answered about whether or not they'll drop new music again. After all, Til The Casket Drops waited 16 years for a follow-up; will LGSEO collect a similar level of dust on the shelf without a successor?

"No way," Malice remarked. "Listen, we just got here, man. There’s plenty more."

As for when we can expect more new music from Clipse, the jury's still out. But they did have this Zoom call with Rolling Stone's Simon Vozick-Levinson from a studio in their hometown of Virginia Beach, so that's a promising hint. Either way, with all the album of the year buzz around Let God Sort Em Out, we're sure fans will be happy to be patient.

As for other recent Malice reflections, he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about changing his stage name to No Malice and then reverting that decision. "With my convictions and with my heart change over time, I just wanted to show that there was nothing malicious about me as far as bringing harm or ill will about anything," he explained. "But when my brother and I decided to come back together into the group, I felt like we owed it to ourselves and to the fans to stick with the initial branding. I never wanted to try to do Clipse with a little tweak or a little change. Clipse will always remain Clipse. It’s who we are when we come together and it’s who the fans know it to be, and I wouldn’t want to have that any other way."