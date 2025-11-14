Clipse Shares New Music Video For "F.I.C.O"

Clipse is keeping the momentum strong. They kicked off the week with a fresh drop, releasing the new music video for “F.I.C.O.” featuring Stove God Cooks. And it’s already got the internet buzzing. The visual, directed by Hannan Hussain, leans into a dark, stylish vibe that fits the record perfectly. Stove God pops out with his signature delivery, while Pusha T and Malice slide through with the cold confidence fans love. It’s a clean, sharp look for one of the most replayed tracks on the album.

This new visual only adds to what’s already been a massive year for the Virginia legends. In 2025, it feels like Clipse have been everywhere, and for good reason. Their comeback album Let God Sort ‘Em Out put them right back at the center of the rap landscape. When the GRAMMY nominations landed and their names were scattered across nearly every major rap category, fans felt like it was long overdue.

The duo scored nods for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. Hip-hop heads have been waiting for this level of recognition. With the way the conversation is moving, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them leave the ceremony with multiple trophies.

Watch The Music Video For "F.I.C.O."

"F.I.C.O." has been a standout since the album dropped, and giving it its own visual moment feels like another smart move in their already-strong rollout. Between the Grammy attention, the fan love, and consistent drops like this, Clipse are clearly locked in and pushing full force.

And if this video is a sign of what’s coming next, fans might want to stay alert. The energy around Clipse right now feels like the start of a bigger wave. One that could stretch through festival season (hint?), more visuals, or even a deluxe edition. Either way, they’re not slowing down, and the culture is watching closely.