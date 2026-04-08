Viral Debate Erupts Over Whether Pusha T Carries Malice

Recently, one hip-hop fan hopped on Twitter/X to deliver their take on Clipse, sparking a major debate in the process. According to them, Pusha T hasn't gotten the credit he deserves for his work on Let God Sort Em Out, and those asking for a solo album from Malice have no idea what they're talking about.

"Pusha T doesn’t get enough credit for how much weight he carried on Let God Sort ‘Em Out," their tweet begins. "Malice didn’t deliver not one hook on the album but yet ppl begging for a full solo Malice album. Malice doesn’t have the artistry like Pusha to deliver an album that casuals can care for."

It didn't take long for the tweet to go viral, or for other fans to weigh in. Overall, their opinions are mixed. While some believe the original poster has a point, others argue that Malice has done more than enough over the years to prove his artistry.

Fans Debate About Clipse

"I don't think Clipse need to market to casuals much less does Malice need to deliver hooks to prove his artistry n relevance when most fans go to Clipse for amazing verses. im 100% w you that Push deserves more credit tho," one Twitter/X user writes. "If you notice Pusha has always done the hooks. Ive heard maybe one or two Malice hooks. (There could be more) Its always been like this. But Malice beat him on most verses on the new album and honestly in the past as well," another writes. Someone else simply says, "Man shut the f*ck up."

Clearly, this is a subject that fans are pretty passionate about, and it's not the only one. Another debate recently went viral on Twitter/X, this time about who the better rapper is between Pusha T and Jadakiss. The internet remains divided there, too.

This latest debate comes just a couple of months after Clipse won their first Grammy award thanks to their collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, "Chains & Whips."