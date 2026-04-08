Viral Debate Erupts Over Whether Pusha T Carries Malice

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Debate Pusha T Malice
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
One Twitter/X user recently hopped online to share their hot take on Clipse, and left the internet divided.

Recently, one hip-hop fan hopped on Twitter/X to deliver their take on Clipse, sparking a major debate in the process. According to them, Pusha T hasn't gotten the credit he deserves for his work on Let God Sort Em Out, and those asking for a solo album from Malice have no idea what they're talking about.

"Pusha T doesn’t get enough credit for how much weight he carried on Let God Sort ‘Em Out," their tweet begins. "Malice didn’t deliver not one hook on the album but yet ppl begging for a full solo Malice album. Malice doesn’t have the artistry like Pusha to deliver an album that casuals can care for."

It didn't take long for the tweet to go viral, or for other fans to weigh in. Overall, their opinions are mixed. While some believe the original poster has a point, others argue that Malice has done more than enough over the years to prove his artistry.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Fans Debate About Clipse

"I don't think Clipse need to market to casuals much less does Malice need to deliver hooks to prove his artistry n relevance when most fans go to Clipse for amazing verses. im 100% w you that Push deserves more credit tho," one Twitter/X user writes. "If you notice Pusha has always done the hooks. Ive heard maybe one or two Malice hooks. (There could be more) Its always been like this. But Malice beat him on most verses on the new album and honestly in the past as well," another writes. Someone else simply says, "Man shut the f*ck up."

Clearly, this is a subject that fans are pretty passionate about, and it's not the only one. Another debate recently went viral on Twitter/X, this time about who the better rapper is between Pusha T and Jadakiss. The internet remains divided there, too.

This latest debate comes just a couple of months after Clipse won their first Grammy award thanks to their collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, "Chains & Whips."

Read More: Verzuz Matchups We Want To See In 2026

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Pusha T & Jadakiss Face Off In Viral Debate Over Who Is The Better Rapper
They Got It From Here: Album Premiere Event for A Tribe Called Quest Beef Consequence Trashes Pusha T’s “Ace Trumpets” Line After Suggesting Clipse Meet Him In The Streets Of Harlem
Clipse Kendrick Lamar Preview Chains Whips Music Video Hip Hop News Music Clipse & Kendrick Lamar Preview Highly Anticipated "Chains & Whips" Music Video
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Clipse Suggest Travis Scott "Cheated" By Competing With Their Album Release
Comments 0