DJ Akademiks Weighs In On Pusha T-Quentin Miller Ghostwriting Allegations

BY Alexander Cole
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The Quentin Miller-Pusha T ghostwriting allegations have DJ Akademiks speaking out, while speaking on the Drake hypocrisy.

Over the weekend, an alleged reference track leaked. It was claimed that this was a reference track from Quentin Miller for Pusha T. Overall, you can see why there would be lots of outrage and concern over something like this. After all, Drake was accused of using Miller as a ghostwriter on his project, If You're Reading This It's Too Late. Pusha T then went on to use this against Drizzy on "The Story Of Adidon."

While the ghostwriting allegations aren't confirmed, there is no doubt that a discourse has been set in motion. Drake fans are doing pre-emptive victory laps. Meanwhile, some are trying to defend Push by saying that he was simply using Miller for hooks.

One commentator that fans wanted to hear from was none other than DJ Akademiks. Akademiks is a huge Drake fan who defended him throughout the Kendrick Lamar beef. You can imagine that he would have some strong opinions about Push potentially using the same ghostwriter as Drizzy.

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DJ Akademiks On Pusha T Situation

As Akademiks puts it, you can't say it's bad for Drake to use ghostwriters for hooks, and then say it is acceptable when someone else does it. There needs to be some sort of intellectual consistency there.

While Ak can't confirm or deny if Push really did use a ghostwriter, he did note that Quentin Miller's pen is easily one of the most underrated out there. He delivered some monster hooks and got relegated to being the fall guy in the Meek Mill and Drake situation.

At the end of the day, ghostwriting in hip-hop is one of those controversial topics that will never truly go away. There will always be debates about it, and certain fans will always attack it with a bias. If your favorite artist looks bad, they will find a way to defend them. If your least favorite artist looks bad, they will find a way to attack. That is just human nature at this point.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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