DJ Akademiks Weighs In On Pusha T-Quentin Miller Ghostwriting Allegations

Over the weekend, an alleged reference track leaked. It was claimed that this was a reference track from Quentin Miller for Pusha T. Overall, you can see why there would be lots of outrage and concern over something like this. After all, Drake was accused of using Miller as a ghostwriter on his project, If You're Reading This It's Too Late. Pusha T then went on to use this against Drizzy on "The Story Of Adidon."

While the ghostwriting allegations aren't confirmed, there is no doubt that a discourse has been set in motion. Drake fans are doing pre-emptive victory laps. Meanwhile, some are trying to defend Push by saying that he was simply using Miller for hooks.

One commentator that fans wanted to hear from was none other than DJ Akademiks. Akademiks is a huge Drake fan who defended him throughout the Kendrick Lamar beef. You can imagine that he would have some strong opinions about Push potentially using the same ghostwriter as Drizzy.

DJ Akademiks On Pusha T Situation

As Akademiks puts it, you can't say it's bad for Drake to use ghostwriters for hooks, and then say it is acceptable when someone else does it. There needs to be some sort of intellectual consistency there.

While Ak can't confirm or deny if Push really did use a ghostwriter, he did note that Quentin Miller's pen is easily one of the most underrated out there. He delivered some monster hooks and got relegated to being the fall guy in the Meek Mill and Drake situation.