Offset Sued Over $100K Casino Debt Amid Lil Tjay Beef

Offset is currently being placed under the microscope due to his alleged gambling addiction. An alleged addiction has put him in some compromising situations. For instance, on Monday, Offset was reportedly shot in the leg during an altercation with rapper Lil Tjay. It is believed that this altercation stems from a gambling debt that the former Migos rapper had refused to pay back.

Since the news broke on Monday night, figures like Ebro and Dez Bryant have come out and said that Offset also owed them money. Instead of offering well wishes, they went straight to his alleged gambling woes.

Now, insult is being added to injury thanks to the MotorCity Casino Hotel. According to TMZ, Offset is being sued by the Casino for upwards of $100K. They claim that Offset took out a $100K line of credit so that he could gamble at their establishment. However, he never paid them back, and this has put the casino in a tough spot.

Offset Cannot Catch A Break

The casino claims they tried to take the money from Offset directly; however, he had insufficient funds. This forced the establishment to go the legal route. A representative for the rapper has offered a swift statement to TMZ, noting, "We are working toward a resolution."

These latest accusations give credence to the narrative that Offset has an issue. Just yesterday, DJ Akademiks reported that Offset had lost upwards of $900K prior to his altercation with Lil Tjay. If that is true, the rapper could owe millions in gambling debt. Of course, this is a rough estimate based on the recent allegations against the rapper.

Whatever the case may be, this is tough to watch play out. Gambling addictions can cripple families and a person's mental health. With sports gambling becoming more prevalent than ever before, this kind of addiction has become more and more commonplace.