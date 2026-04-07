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Offset Lil Tjay
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Lil Tjay Arrested In Connection With Offset Shooting, Sheriff's Office Releases Mugshot
With conflicting reports circulating online, TMZ is reporting that Lil Tjay was arrested in connection with the shooting that injured Offset.
By
Alexander Cole
April 07, 2026