DJ Akademiks Hits Offset With A Reality Check Following Lil Tjay Altercation

It has been made clear that Tjay was not the shooter. However, over the last few days, there have been numerous details about the fight to hit the internet. For the most part, it appears as though this altercation stems from a gambling debt.

Numerous acquaintances took to social media on Tuesday, where they noted how Offset owed them money as well. Ebro and Dez Bryant were some of the names to do this. Now, Akademiks is speaking out, albeit in a more productive fashion.

On stream last night, Akademiks revealed he had a conversation with Offset, and it was here that he provided a bit of a reality check.

DJ Akademiks Speaks To Offset

Akademiks told Offset that he needs to move like a "Superstar" as opposed to being accessible. Ak believes Offset's accessibility has turned into a liability. Fans keep coming up to him, looking for viral moments. This has now extended to interpersonal dramas, with some people taking full advantage.

The hip-hop commentator then went on to note that Offset is very upset with the way he is being portrayed right now. The internet narratives are in full swing, and the rapper is not appreciative at all. Clearly, he wants to clear some things up and show that things aren't how they seem.

Ultimately, this entire situation has been a harrowing one for Offset, which is very understandable when you consider everything that he has been through. Whether or not he takes Ak's advice to heart is something that still very much remains to be seen at this point.

Overall, it is clear that the beef with Lil Tjay has not been resolved. Hopefully, these two can find a peaceful solution.