DJ Akademiks Hits Offset With A Reality Check Following Lil Tjay Altercation

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
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Following an altercation with Lil Tjay on Monday, Offset spoke to DJ Akademiks, who had some words of wisdom.

Offset and Lil Tjay got into a severe altercation in Florida on Monday night, which led to the former being shot in the leg. The former Migos rapper has since been treated for his gunshot wound and is expected to be okay. As for Tjay, he was hit with disorderly conduct charges.

It has been made clear that Tjay was not the shooter. However, over the last few days, there have been numerous details about the fight to hit the internet. For the most part, it appears as though this altercation stems from a gambling debt.

Numerous acquaintances took to social media on Tuesday, where they noted how Offset owed them money as well. Ebro and Dez Bryant were some of the names to do this. Now, Akademiks is speaking out, albeit in a more productive fashion.

On stream last night, Akademiks revealed he had a conversation with Offset, and it was here that he provided a bit of a reality check.

Read More: Lil Tjay Calls Offset A “Rat” In Viral Interview Outside Of Jail

DJ Akademiks Speaks To Offset

Akademiks told Offset that he needs to move like a "Superstar" as opposed to being accessible. Ak believes Offset's accessibility has turned into a liability. Fans keep coming up to him, looking for viral moments. This has now extended to interpersonal dramas, with some people taking full advantage.

The hip-hop commentator then went on to note that Offset is very upset with the way he is being portrayed right now. The internet narratives are in full swing, and the rapper is not appreciative at all. Clearly, he wants to clear some things up and show that things aren't how they seem.

Ultimately, this entire situation has been a harrowing one for Offset, which is very understandable when you consider everything that he has been through. Whether or not he takes Ak's advice to heart is something that still very much remains to be seen at this point.

Overall, it is clear that the beef with Lil Tjay has not been resolved. Hopefully, these two can find a peaceful solution.

Read More: Offset Spotted Smoking In A Wheelchair Outside Of Hospital

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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