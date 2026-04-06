Offset Shot
- Music After Offset was shot in Hollywood, Florida, it is now being reported by DJ Akademiks that Lil Tjay is in custody.
By
Alexander Cole
- Music 6ix9ine is known for being a social media troll, and that isn't taking a backseat amid this news involving Offset and Lil Tjay.
By
Alexander Cole
- Music Quavo and Offset have had their issues in the past, but with tonight's news, the former is looking to show some love.
By
Alexander Cole
- Music After new surfaced of Offset being shot in Florida, DJ Akademiks made the claim that Lil Tjay was also shot during the incident.
By
Alexander Cole