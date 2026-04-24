Offset Breaks His Silence On Shooting After Alleged Altercation With Lil Tjay

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Offset Breaks Silence Shooting After Alleged Altercation Lil Tjay
Offset performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park on Dec. 10, 2023. Joseph Rondone/TheRepublic / USA TODAY NETWORK
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Offset fortunately recovered well from being shot a few weeks ago, and his broken silence on the matter follows Lil Tjay's confusion.

Offset has been dealing with a lot of narratives about him following his Hard Rock casino shooting, which allegedly followed an altercation with Lil Tjay. Some of these relate to gambling addiction allegations and debt accusations, and it seems like we might get answers to many questions around this situation soon.

That's because he recently broke his physical silence on the matter during a new interview with Creators Inc. caught by No Jumper on Instagram. Offset already released a post-hospital statement about the hip shooting, but these are his first in-person and public remarks about how he recovered and what his mindset is after this harrowing incident.

"Got to keep pushing," 'Set remarked. "Gladiator mentality, man. The show don't ever stop at the end of the day. I was blessed enough to be able to still move. So I'm still moving. I need to be locked in, working on my craft and figuring out what's my next move in the music. All the other s**t was just, like, distractions. Getting in the way of doing s**t, being in wrong places at the wrong time. But we here, man. I'm pushing, man. The grind don't stop, bro. I ain't want nobody to feel sorry for me or no s**t like that. People get shot every day, bro. I'm blessed I can keep pushing, so why would I just sit down? I got to keep pushing, got to keep going."

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Lil Tjay Responds To Offset Shooting

Offset performed at a concert shortly after recovering from the shooting, which Creators Inc. also asked him about. However, there are still some lingering questions about the context of this frightening incident.

Lil Tjay recently addressed the Offset shooting during a Billboard interview. The two allegedly fought before the shooting due to debt 'Set allegedly owed Tjay, which led many to believe the New York rapper was involved. This, however, does not seem to be the case.

"I’m just as confused as everyone else about that,” Tjay shared. “My lawyer told me not to touch on it too much. What I can say is the album will really hit home for my fans." He previously called the former Migo a "rat" online, which was followed by trolls on social media from the Georgia MC. Tjay was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge that night, and his attorney clarified he was not shot, not involved with the shooting, and not charged for it in any way.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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