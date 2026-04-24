Offset Breaks His Silence On Shooting After Alleged Altercation With Lil Tjay

Offset has been dealing with a lot of narratives about him following his Hard Rock casino shooting, which allegedly followed an altercation with Lil Tjay. Some of these relate to gambling addiction allegations and debt accusations, and it seems like we might get answers to many questions around this situation soon.

That's because he recently broke his physical silence on the matter during a new interview with Creators Inc. caught by No Jumper on Instagram. Offset already released a post-hospital statement about the hip shooting, but these are his first in-person and public remarks about how he recovered and what his mindset is after this harrowing incident.

"Got to keep pushing," 'Set remarked. "Gladiator mentality, man. The show don't ever stop at the end of the day. I was blessed enough to be able to still move. So I'm still moving. I need to be locked in, working on my craft and figuring out what's my next move in the music. All the other s**t was just, like, distractions. Getting in the way of doing s**t, being in wrong places at the wrong time. But we here, man. I'm pushing, man. The grind don't stop, bro. I ain't want nobody to feel sorry for me or no s**t like that. People get shot every day, bro. I'm blessed I can keep pushing, so why would I just sit down? I got to keep pushing, got to keep going."

Lil Tjay Responds To Offset Shooting

Offset performed at a concert shortly after recovering from the shooting, which Creators Inc. also asked him about. However, there are still some lingering questions about the context of this frightening incident.

Lil Tjay recently addressed the Offset shooting during a Billboard interview. The two allegedly fought before the shooting due to debt 'Set allegedly owed Tjay, which led many to believe the New York rapper was involved. This, however, does not seem to be the case.