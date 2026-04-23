Lil Tjay Plays It Cool On Offset Shooting, Says He’s “Confused”

Lil Tjay is taking a noticeably different approach when it comes to speaking on the recent shooting involving Offset. He's choosing to stay quiet and shift focus toward his upcoming album. The Bronx rapper was previously arrested on a disorderly conduct charge following the April 6 incident outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. In the immediate aftermath, Tjay appeared anything but reserved. He reportedly called Offset a “rat,” detailed parts of the situation publicly, and made statements that quickly gained traction online.

But now, with legal matters in play, his tone has changed. In a recent interview cited by Billboard, Lil Tjay downplayed his knowledge of the situation. “I’m just as confused as everyone else about that,” he said. “My lawyer told me not to touch on it too much. What I can say is the album will really hit home for my fans.” The pivot suggests a more calculated approach as the situation continues to unfold.

Tjay’s attorney, Dawn M. Florio, has also stepped in to shut down speculation tying the rapper directly to the shooting. In a formal statement, she emphasized that Tjay was not involved, was not shot, and has not been charged in connection to the incident. She also urged the public to avoid spreading unverified claims and to rely on credible reporting.

Lil Tjay Acts Confused Regarding Shooting

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Lil Tjay performs at The O2 Arena on October 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Tensions between Tjay and Offset aren’t exactly new. Earlier last year, Tjay publicly accused the former Migos rapper of owing him $10,000. The situation escalated into heated exchanges, with media personality DJ Akademiks alleging that Offset sent threatening messages during the dispute.

Akademiks revealed during a livestream earlier in April, that he has a Lil Tjay interview coming out. He claims that during the interview, he asked the 24-year-old what happened when he asked Offset to pay him back. Allegedly, the father of six was less than willing to do so.

"He said Offset DMd him and said, 'N***a, get it back in blood,'" Akademiks explained, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "That's literally what he said, I swear."