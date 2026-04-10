Offset Hints At Gambling Allegations In Post-Hospital Statement After Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Offset Official Statement After Shooting Alleged Lil Tjay Fight
Sep 18, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Offset greets fans before the match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Offset was shot in Florida earlier this week after an alleged altercation with Lil Tjay, and both sides are sharing their stories.

Offset has been dealing with a lot of scrutiny following his shooting in Florida after an alleged altercation with Lil Tjay. Amid his recovery, his beef with Tjay is still causing conversation, whereas others are scrutinizing the former Migo's alleged gambling problems. Now, via an email release from 'Set's team today (Friday, April 10), he has released an official statement on the matter.

"Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love!" he wrote. "I’m good….but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music. Realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win. $ET."

"Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking," a spokesperson for the Georgia rapper stated. "We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him."

Fortunately, it seems like he has fully and successfully recovered from the shooting. The exact details of that incident remain unclear per official sources.

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Offset & Lil Tjay's Beef
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Lil Tjay's side of the Offset story, his lawyer issued the following statement after his arrest. "We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos. Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

For those unaware, Offset and Lil Tjay's beef allegedly stems from gambling money the former owed the latter. Tjay accused 'Set of being a snitch, whereas the latter denied the former was the one to shoot him. He also taunted the New York MC online, so this feud is far from over. But the specific details around these developments remain largely unclear at press time.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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