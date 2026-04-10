Offset Hints At Gambling Allegations In Post-Hospital Statement After Shooting

Offset has been dealing with a lot of scrutiny following his shooting in Florida after an alleged altercation with Lil Tjay. Amid his recovery, his beef with Tjay is still causing conversation, whereas others are scrutinizing the former Migo's alleged gambling problems. Now, via an email release from 'Set's team today (Friday, April 10), he has released an official statement on the matter.

"Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love!" he wrote. "I’m good….but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music. Realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win. $ET."

"Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking," a spokesperson for the Georgia rapper stated. "We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him."

Fortunately, it seems like he has fully and successfully recovered from the shooting. The exact details of that incident remain unclear per official sources.

Offset & Lil Tjay's Beef

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Lil Tjay's side of the Offset story, his lawyer issued the following statement after his arrest. "We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos. Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."