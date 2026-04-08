Cardi B brought out Meek Mill as a surprise guest during her Little Miss Drama Tour concert in his hometown of Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Joining her on stage, he performed his iconic single, "Dreams and Nightmares," for the sold-out crowd at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Meek ended up sharing a clip from the performance on Instagram, writing in the comments section: "It was sooo loud I couldn't hear myself on beat lol." Fans replied to the post by celebrating the collaboration. "It was so [fire] in there we went crazy when meek came out," one user wrote. Another added: "All jokes aside this one of the craziest songs of all time. It hasn’t failed yet."

Following the show in Philadelphia, Cardi B will be traveling to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, where she will perform at Capital One Arena. After that, she has lined up shows in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Sunrise, before wrapping up the tour with back-to-back concerts in Atlanta, later this month.

Offset Casino Shooting

Cardi B's performance in Philadelphia came after someone shot her ex-husband, Offset, during an altercation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. A spokesperson for the rapper has since confirmed that he is "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care."

Exact details surrounding the shooting aren't entirely clear, but authorities arrested Lil Tjay on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge afterward. They alleged that he instigated a fight between his own crew and Offset, which eventually led to the shooting.

Tjay's lawyer, Dawn Florio, has already denied that her client was behind the attack. “We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she explained in a statement. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”