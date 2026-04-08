Cardi B Brings Out Meek Mill To Perform An Iconic Song In Philadelphia

BY Cole Blake
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Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
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Cardi B will continue traveling across North America on her "Little Miss Drama" tour through the end of April.

Cardi B brought out Meek Mill as a surprise guest during her Little Miss Drama Tour concert in his hometown of Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Joining her on stage, he performed his iconic single, "Dreams and Nightmares," for the sold-out crowd at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Meek ended up sharing a clip from the performance on Instagram, writing in the comments section: "It was sooo loud I couldn't hear myself on beat lol." Fans replied to the post by celebrating the collaboration. "It was so [fire] in there we went crazy when meek came out," one user wrote. Another added: "All jokes aside this one of the craziest songs of all time. It hasn’t failed yet."

Following the show in Philadelphia, Cardi B will be traveling to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, where she will perform at Capital One Arena. After that, she has lined up shows in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Sunrise, before wrapping up the tour with back-to-back concerts in Atlanta, later this month.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Offset Casino Shooting

Cardi B's performance in Philadelphia came after someone shot her ex-husband, Offset, during an altercation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. A spokesperson for the rapper has since confirmed that he is "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care."

Exact details surrounding the shooting aren't entirely clear, but authorities arrested Lil Tjay on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge afterward. They alleged that he instigated a fight between his own crew and Offset, which eventually led to the shooting.

Tjay's lawyer, Dawn Florio, has already denied that her client was behind the attack. “We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she explained in a statement. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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