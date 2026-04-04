Cardi B Tells Fans To Leave BIA Alone After Performing Diss Track In Her State

Cardi B has been having a lot of fun on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, complete with special guests like Lil' Kim and plenty of special moments. But the trek sometimes turns shady, especially when she performs her "Pretty & Petty" diss track against BIA alongside her "mute" challenge. But during Cardi's tour stop in the Medford native's home state of Massachusetts on Thursday (April 2), things took a turn.

After she performed the diss track for the Boston crowd, she told her fans to stop bullying her diss track target on social media. Seems counterintuitive after the performance, but the Bronx star thinks she can handle herself.

"Nah, y'all, we're not going to do that," Cardi remarked, as caught by Drama for The Girls on Twitter. "Don't bully that girl on social media. Don't do that, don't do that. She gon' want to beat the s**t out of me after today. If I see you, I see you. I don't give a f**k. If it's up, it's stuck. But don't bully her on social media. You know I don't like that."

What's more is that BIA's beef rival reportedly got a special honor from Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia: a resolution declaring April 2 of 2026 as "Cardi B Day" in the city, according to Complex. But since this beef is mostly in the past now, we doubt a re-ignition will follow.

BIA's Beef With Cardi B

Then again, BIA's recently traded shots with Cardi B's friends. Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion went viral for laughing at Cardi's diss track, which led BIA to clap back online by referencing Meg's Nicki Minaj beef. So there's still a lot of bad blood on both sides, and more lines drawn in the sand.

Megan Thee Stallion and BIA's trades escalated, but not much further beyond that. All of them are focusing on their own endeavors right now.