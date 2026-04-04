Cardi B Tells Fans To Leave BIA Alone After Performing Diss Track In Her State

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Tells Fans Leave BIA Alone Performing Diss Track In Her City
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Cardi B basically said she can handle BIA by herself during her Boston stop this week on her "Little Miss Drama" tour.

Cardi B has been having a lot of fun on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, complete with special guests like Lil' Kim and plenty of special moments. But the trek sometimes turns shady, especially when she performs her "Pretty & Petty" diss track against BIA alongside her "mute" challenge. But during Cardi's tour stop in the Medford native's home state of Massachusetts on Thursday (April 2), things took a turn.

After she performed the diss track for the Boston crowd, she told her fans to stop bullying her diss track target on social media. Seems counterintuitive after the performance, but the Bronx star thinks she can handle herself.

"Nah, y'all, we're not going to do that," Cardi remarked, as caught by Drama for The Girls on Twitter. "Don't bully that girl on social media. Don't do that, don't do that. She gon' want to beat the s**t out of me after today. If I see you, I see you. I don't give a f**k. If it's up, it's stuck. But don't bully her on social media. You know I don't like that."

What's more is that BIA's beef rival reportedly got a special honor from Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia: a resolution declaring April 2 of 2026 as "Cardi B Day" in the city, according to Complex. But since this beef is mostly in the past now, we doubt a re-ignition will follow.

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

BIA's Beef With Cardi B

Then again, BIA's recently traded shots with Cardi B's friends. Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion went viral for laughing at Cardi's diss track, which led BIA to clap back online by referencing Meg's Nicki Minaj beef. So there's still a lot of bad blood on both sides, and more lines drawn in the sand.

Megan Thee Stallion and BIA's trades escalated, but not much further beyond that. All of them are focusing on their own endeavors right now.

Will they continue to find opportunities to keep the shade going? Maybe, but perhaps this message from Cardi B will resonate with the fanbase. After all, it's better to enjoy what you love than to give negative energy to any opposition. Hopefully both artists can find that peace.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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