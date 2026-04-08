Ebro Apologizes For Accusing Offset Of Owing Him $5K After Shooting

Earlier this week, Offset was shot outside of a Florida casino. He's now in stable condition, recovering at a local hospital. Fortunately, none of his injuries were life-threatening, and he appears to be on his way to making a full recovery.

News of the shooting earned big reactions from the former Migos member's fans and peers, who were quick to speculate about who was responsible. Many theorized that Lil Tjay, who was arrested the night of the shooting, was allegedly somehow involved. Lil Tjay's attorney has publicly denied this, but he and Offset do have beef dating back to last year.

Lil Tjay accused Offset of owing him $10K and of having a gambling addiction. This resulted in a heated back-and-forth online. Some other people have also come forward to accuse Offset of owing them money since the shooting. This includes Ebro, who made his accusations during a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Podcast.

Ebro Offset Super Bowl Bet

"He owes me $5,000. He does," he alleged at the time. "Offset's fine. I tried to call him last night. We bet on the Super Bowl in New Orleans. I bet $5,000. I was prepared to pay him $5,000. I've talked to him a thousand times since then and never jammed him up about $5,000 because clearly, he's somebody who didn't pay his bet. Like, why am I gonna chase you around about five grand? It's not a big deal to me."

Now, it looks like Ebro has had a change of heart. In a clip shared by @thechat101 on Twitter/X, he apologizes for bringing up the alleged debt, claiming that he didn't realize people would pile on amid the scandal.

"I didn't realize that all these people were gonna start claiming that Offset owes them money," he explained. "Me and Offset made a goofy bet at the Super Bowl. [...] When I heard the story yesterday, it didn't seem that egregious. Now, when I'm hearing the details and the details started coming out yesterday, I didn't realize Offset and Lil Tjay really had a problem."