Ebro Apologizes For Accusing Offset Of Owing Him $5K After Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher
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Ebro Apologizes Offset
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Ebro attends Hot 97's Hip Hop 50 Forever on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Offset was shot outside of a Florida casino this week, and he's now in stable condition recovering from his injuries.

Earlier this week, Offset was shot outside of a Florida casino. He's now in stable condition, recovering at a local hospital. Fortunately, none of his injuries were life-threatening, and he appears to be on his way to making a full recovery.

News of the shooting earned big reactions from the former Migos member's fans and peers, who were quick to speculate about who was responsible. Many theorized that Lil Tjay, who was arrested the night of the shooting, was allegedly somehow involved. Lil Tjay's attorney has publicly denied this, but he and Offset do have beef dating back to last year.

Lil Tjay accused Offset of owing him $10K and of having a gambling addiction. This resulted in a heated back-and-forth online. Some other people have also come forward to accuse Offset of owing them money since the shooting. This includes Ebro, who made his accusations during a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Podcast.

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Ebro Offset Super Bowl Bet

"He owes me $5,000. He does," he alleged at the time. "Offset's fine. I tried to call him last night. We bet on the Super Bowl in New Orleans. I bet $5,000. I was prepared to pay him $5,000. I've talked to him a thousand times since then and never jammed him up about $5,000 because clearly, he's somebody who didn't pay his bet. Like, why am I gonna chase you around about five grand? It's not a big deal to me."

Now, it looks like Ebro has had a change of heart. In a clip shared by @thechat101 on Twitter/X, he apologizes for bringing up the alleged debt, claiming that he didn't realize people would pile on amid the scandal.

"I didn't realize that all these people were gonna start claiming that Offset owes them money," he explained. "Me and Offset made a goofy bet at the Super Bowl. [...] When I heard the story yesterday, it didn't seem that egregious. Now, when I'm hearing the details and the details started coming out yesterday, I didn't realize Offset and Lil Tjay really had a problem."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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