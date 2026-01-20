Jadakiss says that, in addition to The Fall-Off, J. Cole is planning on releasing another mixtape. Speaking about the upcoming album during an episode of his Joe & Jada podcast, he told Fat Joe that Cole will be rapping over several beats from The Lox on the tape.

“He’s got a project coming out called 'The Fall-Off', and he’s got a mixtape where he used some of The Lox. He rhymed over 'Money, Power Respect,' and he rhymed over 'Can I Live.' Killed them sh*ts. Cole is coming back in a major way," Jada said.

When Fat Joe brought up his disappointing performance in his 2024 beef with Kendrick Lamar, Jada countered: "Once you hear his bars, all of that sh*t don't matter. He's coming crazy... It's all about the music. You're going off the internet." He added that he expects Cole to climb back into the "Big 3" with the success of The Fall-Off.

Despite Jadakiss' claim, Cole hasn't confirmed anything about an additional mixtape to go along with The Fall-Off. Regardless fans on social media are running with the idea. "It’s A Boy is confirmed as a mixtape," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) when Kurrco shared the clip. Another added: "Nah that can I live beat is gonna be insane. Real hip hop fans."

J. Cole will finally be releasing The Fall-Off on February 6. He shared the first single from the project, "Disc 2 Track 2," last week, seemingly implying it will be a double album. Along with that, he posted a trailer for the project on social media. In it, a narrator discusses longevity in the entertainment industry while Cole cleans off his car.