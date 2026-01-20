Jadakiss Says J. Cole Is Dropping A Separate Mixtape With Beats From The Lox

BY Cole Blake
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets
Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Jadakiss waves to the fans during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
J. Cole shared the lead single from his upcoming album, "The Fall-Off," last week and confirmed its release date.

Jadakiss says that, in addition to The Fall-Off, J. Cole is planning on releasing another mixtape. Speaking about the upcoming album during an episode of his Joe & Jada podcast, he told Fat Joe that Cole will be rapping over several beats from The Lox on the tape.

“He’s got a project coming out called 'The Fall-Off', and he’s got a mixtape where he used some of The Lox. He rhymed over 'Money, Power Respect,' and he rhymed over 'Can I Live.' Killed them sh*ts. Cole is coming back in a major way," Jada said.

When Fat Joe brought up his disappointing performance in his 2024 beef with Kendrick Lamar, Jada countered: "Once you hear his bars, all of that sh*t don't matter. He's coming crazy... It's all about the music. You're going off the internet." He added that he expects Cole to climb back into the "Big 3" with the success of The Fall-Off.

Despite Jadakiss' claim, Cole hasn't confirmed anything about an additional mixtape to go along with The Fall-Off. Regardless fans on social media are running with the idea. "It’s A Boy is confirmed as a mixtape," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) when Kurrco shared the clip. Another added: "Nah that can I live beat is gonna be insane. Real hip hop fans."

J. Cole's Release Date For "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole will finally be releasing The Fall-Off on February 6. He shared the first single from the project, "Disc 2 Track 2," last week, seemingly implying it will be a double album. Along with that, he posted a trailer for the project on social media. In it, a narrator discusses longevity in the entertainment industry while Cole cleans off his car.

“Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” the narrator says. “Especially in show business with famous actors or musicians. It’s like, ‘This guy used to be famous, and then he fell off.’ They want to point this, this, and this, and they made this mistake.”

