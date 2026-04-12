The United Airlines x Adidas Samba Is One Of The Most Unique Collabs Of 2026

United Airlines just celebrated a massive milestone. United Airlines' 100th birthday was April 6nd, 2026. And to mark the occasion, the airline teamed up with Adidas for a very special Samba.

Only United Airlines employees will be able to purchase the United Airlines x Adidas Samba. It is available exclusively through the airline's internal United Shop. That employee-only status makes this one of the more unique sneaker drops in recent memory.

The collaboration brings two iconic institutions together. The Samba itself is approaching 80 years old. United Airlines is now 100. Both brands carry serious cultural weight in their respective worlds.

The sneaker features stripes and additional accents in United's signature blue. Commemorative touches land on the heels, the United globe logo on the left shoe and a gold "100 years" anniversary stamp on the right. Those two details alone make this pair instantly recognizable as something special.

This follows a similar centennial collab from last year when Delta linked with Nike for a special-edition Air Force 1 Low. Airlines marking their anniversaries with sneaker collabs appears to be a growing trend. United's execution with the Samba feels clean and earned.

Though currently exclusive to employees, the sneaker world will certainly be watching for any news to the contrary.

United Airlines x Adidas Samba

The United Airlines x Adidas Samba features a white leather base with blue three-stripe detailing and a matching blue mustache. The signature United Blue runs throughout on the stripes, heel tab, and tongue tying the sneaker directly to the airline's brand identity.

A grey suede toe and brown gum sole round out the classic Samba construction underneath. The United globe logo lands on the left heel while a gold "100 Years" mark sits on the right.

Gold text also appears on the lateral side of the midsole. It is a restrained, well-executed collab that lets the details do the storytelling.