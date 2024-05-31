Adidas Samba x Inter Miami Officially Revealed

The world's most popular sneaker is getting a big collab.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Inter Miami x Adidas Samba will be released on June 15th. Also, the retail price is $100 at official retailers. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers feature a grey gum rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from white leather, with more light grey suede overlays. Further, the 3 stripes are light blue and the tongues feature the Inter Miami logo. Also, a gold "SAMBA" on the sides. Finally, the wheel tab of the sneakers is orange.

This colorway reflects the lively spirit of Inter Miami, blending effortlessly with the iconic Samba silhouette. The Adidas Samba has long been celebrated for its comfort and durability . This collaboration maintains those qualities, offering the same dependable performance that has made the Samba a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The rubber sole ensures excellent traction, making it suitable for both casual wear and light athletic activities. The Inter Miami x Adidas Samba is a must-have for fans of the team and the sneaker. With its distinctive color scheme and the Samba’s renowned design, this collaboration will become a standout in any sneaker collection.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.