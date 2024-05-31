Adidas Samba x Inter Miami Officially Revealed

The Inter Miami x Adidas Samba collaboration brings a fresh, stylish twist to one of the most popular sneakers. The Samba, known for its timeless design and versatility, gets a unique update with this partnership. Featuring a clean white leather base, this version of the Samba stands out with light blue and light orange details, adding a vibrant yet subtle flair. Also, the white leather upper provides a classic and sleek look, ensuring these sneakers can be paired with various outfits. Light blue accents on the three stripes and heel tab introduce a cool, refreshing element.
This colorway reflects the lively spirit of Inter Miami, blending effortlessly with the iconic Samba silhouette. The Adidas Samba has long been celebrated for its comfort and durability. This collaboration maintains those qualities, offering the same dependable performance that has made the Samba a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The rubber sole ensures excellent traction, making it suitable for both casual wear and light athletic activities. The Inter Miami x Adidas Samba is a must-have for fans of the team and the sneaker. With its distinctive color scheme and the Samba’s renowned design, this collaboration will become a standout in any sneaker collection.
Inter Miami x Adidas Samba
The sneakers feature a grey gum rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from white leather, with more light grey suede overlays. Further, the 3 stripes are light blue and the tongues feature the Inter Miami logo. Also, a gold "SAMBA" on the sides. Finally, the wheel tab of the sneakers is orange.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Inter Miami x Adidas Samba will be released on June 15th. Also, the retail price is $100 at official retailers. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
