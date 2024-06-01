Adidas Gazelle x Inter Miami Gets Official Images

The Inter Miami x Adidas Gazelle collaboration offers a fresh take on a classic sneaker. The Adidas Gazelle, known for its timeless appeal and versatile design, gets a vibrant update with this new release. This version features a light blue suede base, adding a soft and luxurious feel to the shoe. White details on the three stripes and heel tab provide a crisp contrast, enhancing the sneaker's clean aesthetic. Light orange accents on the tongue and branding add a playful pop of color, reflecting the lively spirit of Inter Miami. This colorway perfectly blends the club’s dynamic energy with the Gazelle’s classic style.

This collaboration maintains those qualities, offering the same reliable performance that has made the Gazelle a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for decades. The rubber sole ensures excellent traction, making it suitable for both everyday wear and light athletic activities. The Inter Miami x Adidas Gazelle is a must-have for fans of the team and the iconic sneaker. With its distinctive color scheme and the Gazelle’s renowned design, this collaboration is set to become a standout in any sneaker collection.

Inter Miami x Adidas Gazelle

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from light blue suede, with more light blue suede overlays. Further, the 3 stripes are white leather and the tongues and heels feature light orange. Finally, the heels feature the "Miami" in the city's classic font. Overall, this sneaker is a huge collaboration and it's coming very soon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Inter Miami x Adidas Gazelle will be released on June 15th. Also, the retail price is $110 at official retailers. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

