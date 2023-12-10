Adidas Spezial “Inter Miami” Just Dropped

The Adidas Spezial is a shoe that’s all about classic vibes and comfort. And guess what? Now it's getting a fresh new look with the upcoming "Inter Miami" colorway. Also, this version aims to honor the team's colors and style, acknowledging their iconic look. What makes this upcoming release special is its connection to Inter Miami, the team where Lionel Messi, the legendary soccer player, now plays. Messi, sponsored by Adidas, is a big name in the soccer world, and having a shoe inspired by his team is a big deal for fans.

People know the Spezial for its sleek design and top-notch comfort. It's the kind of shoe that doesn't just look good but feels great on your feet too. Whether you're strolling around the city or hitting the field for a game, these kicks promise both style and functionality. The "Inter Miami" colorway is expected to bring together the iconic Adidas Spezial silhouette with the team's colors in a way that captures the essence of their spirit. Fans of both Adidas and Inter Miami love this release, as it's a blend of style, sportsmanship, and a nod to one of soccer's greatest players.

"Inter Miami" Adidas Spezial

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a white midsole. A pink suede constructs the uppers, with more pink suede overlays. The iconic 3 Stripes are featured on the sides, in black leather. Also, pink laces complete the design. The tongues feature the Inter Miami logo, while the heels sport the Adidas logo. Overall, this pair features the Inter Miami color scheme in an iconic silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Spezial “Inter Miami” was released on December 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

