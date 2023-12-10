Jordan Tatum 1 “Tunnel Walk” Coming January 2024

These Jordan Tatum 1 shoes draw inspiration from the fashion statements made by players during their tunnel walks. The upcoming "Tunnel Walk" colorway aims to embody vibrant colors and bold designs, making a stylish statement similar to those players' pre-game struts. These shoes prioritize both style and performance. They boast quality materials and a design focused on comfort and support, ensuring a comfortable experience whether you're on the court or strolling the streets. There's a reason that this sneaker is so popular among basketball fans and sneakerheads.

Crafted with attention to detail, the Jordan Tatum 1s feature a sleek silhouette and eye-catching accents, enhancing their overall appeal. They're versatile enough to complement your style while offering the functionality needed for sports or casual wear. Prepare to enhance your style with the Jordan Tatum 1s in the "Tunnel Walk" colorway. They're not just shoes; they're a statement waiting to be made. Overall, these sneakers are definitely going to be a hit when they drop in early January 2024!

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" Gets In-Hand Images

"Tunnel Walk" Jordan Tatum 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail and tan rubber sole with a sail midsole. A sail mesh constructs the uppers, with overlays that feature a splotchy design that combines shades of brown and sail. Dark laces along with a dark sock liner complete the sneakers. Also, Jayson Tatum branding is located on the tongue and a Jumpman is found on the sides. Volt accents add a touch of vibrancy around the sneaker, particularly on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 1 “Tunnel Walk” will be released on January 4th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” Release Details Revealed

[Via]