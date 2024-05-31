Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Sail/Medium Olive” Slated For Release: First Look

Travis Scott Performs At The O2 Arena
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
First images of Scott's new colorway.

Travis Scott's signature Jordan silhouette, the Jordan Jumpman Jack, is making waves in the sneaker world. Its upcoming "Sail/Medium Olive" colorway is set to turn heads and make a statement. Featuring a sleek sail and black color scheme with olive accents, the Jumpman Jack is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Combining classic design elements with modern technology, this shoe is crafted for both style and performance. From its supportive midsole to its durable outsole, every aspect is engineered to provide comfort and support on and off the court.

The olive accents, including a reverse Swoosh, ensure this shoe stands out from the crowd. The Jordan Jumpman Jack isn't just about looks—it's designed to perform. With responsive cushioning and stable construction, it's ready to take on anything. As Travis Scott continues to leave his mark on the sneaker world, the Jordan Jumpman Jack showcases his unique style and creative vision. With its bold design and dynamic performance, this shoe is a true reflection of Travis Scott's influence on contemporary fashion.

"Sail/Medium Olive" Jordan Jumpman Jack x Travis Scott

The sneakers feature a beige rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the top is crafted from black fabric with white leather accents. Further, there's a reversed Swoosh in olive, indicating these are Travis Scott's kicks. Finally, the tongue and backs sport Jordan and Travis details, and a strap wraps around the bottom of the laces.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Sail/Medium Olive” will be released either late 2024 or early 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

