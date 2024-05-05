Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” First Look

BYBen Atkinson70 Views
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
Travis Scott performs at the Mercedes-Benz all new G-Class Los Angeles star-studded world premiere held at Franklin Canyon Park on April 23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

It looks like the Jordan Jumpman Jack is taking off.

Travis Scott's signature Jordan silhouette, the Jordan Jumpman Jack, is causing a stir with its latest "Dark Mocha" colorway. Featuring a sleek black base and dark brown overlays, this shoe exudes a sophisticated yet bold aesthetic. Crafted with attention to detail, the Jumpman Jack combines classic design elements with modern technology for both style and performance. From its supportive midsole to its durable outsole, every aspect of this shoe is engineered to provide comfort and support on and off the court.

The "Dark Mocha" colorway adds a distinctive flair to the Jordan Jumpman Jack, with striking red accents and a unique reverse Swoosh design. Not just visually appealing, this shoe is built for performance. With its responsive cushioning and stable construction, it's ready to tackle any challenge. As Travis Scott continues to make his mark in the sneaker world, the Jordan Jumpman Jack stands as a testament to his creativity and influence. Bold and dynamic, this shoe embodies Scott's unique style and vision, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike.

"Dark Mocha" Jordan Jumpman Jack TR x Travis Scott

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a plain black midsole. Also, the top is crafted from black fabric with brown leather accents. Further, there's a reversed Swoosh in black, indicating these are Travis Scott's kicks. Finally, the tongue and backs sport brown Jordan and Travis details, and a strap wraps around the bottom of the laces.

Sneaker Files reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” will be released on October 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

