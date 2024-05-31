Nike SB Dunk High x Di’orr Greenwood Release Date Unveiled

The shoe is set to drop next week.

The Nike SB Dunk High is joining forces with Navajo artist Di’orr Greenwood for an eagerly anticipated collaboration. This partnership has generated buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and art lovers alike. Greenwood's unique perspective will infuse the shoe with cultural richness, making it a coveted piece for collectors and those who value cultural significance in their footwear. This collaboration promises a fresh take on sneaker design and cultural storytelling. Combining vibrant colors and various materials, this sneaker is truly a work of art that fans will adore. Keep reading for the release date.

The Nike SB Dunk High is known for its artist collaborations, reinforcing its status as a creative canvas. The Di’orr Greenwood collaboration blends style and performance, appealing to a wide audience. This partnership adds cultural depth and storytelling to the sneaker's legacy, ensuring its lasting allure. Prepare for a fusion of art and fashion that will make a statement both on the streets and in collections. Experience the intersection of sneaker culture and artistic expression firsthand. Stay tuned for the release date.

Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High

These shoes feature a vibrant blue, yellow, and black rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the body of the shoes is crafted from blue fabric, accented with sturdy orange overlays. Further, black leather Nike Swoosh graces the sides, complemented by white laces. Overall, this pair presents a lively color scheme and highlights a sleek collaboration between Nike and Di'orr Greenwood.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Dunk High x Di’orr Greenwood will be released on June 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

