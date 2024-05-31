Nike SB Dunk High x Di’orr Greenwood Release Date Unveiled

The shoe is set to drop next week.

The Nike SB Dunk High is joining forces with Navajo artist Di’orr Greenwood for an eagerly anticipated collaboration. This partnership has generated buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and art lovers alike. Greenwood's unique perspective will infuse the shoe with cultural richness, making it a coveted piece for collectors and those who value cultural significance in their footwear. This collaboration promises a fresh take on sneaker design and cultural storytelling. Combining vibrant colors and various materials, this sneaker is truly a work of art that fans will adore. Keep reading for the release date.

Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High

These shoes feature a vibrant blue, yellow, and black rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the body of the shoes is crafted from blue fabric, accented with sturdy orange overlays. Further, black leather Nike Swoosh graces the sides, complemented by white laces. Overall, this pair presents a lively color scheme and highlights a sleek collaboration between Nike and Di'orr Greenwood.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Dunk High x Di'orr Greenwood will be released on June 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they are released.

