Nike SB Dunk High x Di’orr Greenwood Officially Unveiled

The Nike SB Dunk High is teaming up with Di’orr Greenwood, a Navajo artist, for an upcoming collaboration. This partnership has sparked excitement among sneaker fans and art enthusiasts alike. Greenwood's unique perspective promises to bring cultural richness to the shoe, appealing to collectors and those who appreciate cultural significance in footwear. Expect this collaboration to offer a fresh take on sneaker design and cultural storytelling. This pair not only combines different shades of vibrant colors but also different materials. This sneaker is truly a work of art that fans will love.

The Nike SB Dunk High has a history of collaborating with artists, solidifying its reputation as a canvas for creativity. The Di’orr Greenwood collaboration continues to blend style and performance, appealing to a diverse audience. This collaboration adds cultural depth and storytelling to the sneaker's legacy, ensuring its enduring appeal. Get ready for a fusion of art and fashion that will make a statement on the streets and in collections everywhere. Experience the intersection of sneaker culture and artistic expression firsthand.

Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High

Image via Nike

The shoes boast a bright blue, yellow, and black rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. Blue fabric forms the body of the shoes, accented by sturdy orange overlays. A black leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, complemented by white laces. In summary, this pair showcases a lively color scheme and represents a sleek collaboration between Nike and Di'orr Greenwood.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk High x Di’orr Greenwood will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

