youtube series
- MusicThe Alchemist Is Sharing "Gems" From His Phone For A New YouTube SeriesThe Alchemist has announced a new YouTube series where he will share the "endless well of gems" on his phone.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Smith's "Best Shape Of My Life" YouTube Series Receives Official TrailerA first look at the YouTube series Smith announced back in May.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Has Reservations About Having Kids Because Of RacismTiffany Haddish expressed concerns over bringing children into this world "knowing that they're gonna be hunted or killed."By Erika Marie
- TVJohn Krasinski Launches YouTube Series "Some Good News," Steve Carrell Is A GuestJohn Krasinski launches "Some Good News," a brand new YouTube series aiming to bringing you just that-- good news.By Emani Bell