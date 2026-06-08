Blueface's Allegations Against Adin Ross Lead To Questions About Brand Risk Promotions

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Blueface lost his most recent Brand Risk fight against Chibu, and now, he is in a dispute with Adin Ross about money.

A few months ago, Blueface lost a boxing match to Chibu. This was part of a Brand Risk Promotions fight put on by none other than Adin Ross. It wasn't the best fight from Blueface, although he managed to put on a show for the fans.

After the fight, Blueface accused Ross of rigging the match. This led to all sorts of disputes on social media. Blueface eventually claimed he was owed $300K for the match. However, he hasn't received any of that so far.

He admitted as much during a recent interview with No Jumper. He told Adam that Ross is ducking his payments, although conversations are being had behind the scenes.

“Nope. Still hasn’t came to me,” Blueface said. “They’re doing the negotiating and what not.”

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Blueface Is Sick Of Adin Ross

When Ross initially said that Blueface was being fined $100K for not wearing a Rainbet sponsor patch, Blueface clapped back. "Never said how much I was paid, the excuses are becoming evident. [I] was never contracted to wear a patch [and] even if I was fined 100k that's not even half of what's owed," Blueface said at the time.

Ross then returned fire, claiming that Blue had just one job in the fight's aftermath. "All he had to do was say something like, 'it wasn't rigged. Florida State Athletic Commission doesn't rig their fights.' I gave him 72 hours to fix this he didn't. You're the first fighter in Brand Risk history [I've] ever struggled paying," Ross stated.

Brand Risk Promotions has come under fire in the past. For instance, the Ray J and Supa Hot Fire situation has also created some discourse about the legitimacy of the fights. With betting companies involved, fans are always going to assume there is some sort of conflict of interest at play.

While Ross denies the match-rigging allegations, the questions are going to persist, especially with Blueface's latest comments in mind.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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