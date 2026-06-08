Blueface's Allegations Against Adin Ross Lead To Questions About Brand Risk Promotions

A few months ago, Blueface lost a boxing match to Chibu. This was part of a Brand Risk Promotions fight put on by none other than Adin Ross. It wasn't the best fight from Blueface, although he managed to put on a show for the fans.

After the fight, Blueface accused Ross of rigging the match. This led to all sorts of disputes on social media. Blueface eventually claimed he was owed $300K for the match. However, he hasn't received any of that so far.

He admitted as much during a recent interview with No Jumper. He told Adam that Ross is ducking his payments, although conversations are being had behind the scenes.

“Nope. Still hasn’t came to me,” Blueface said. “They’re doing the negotiating and what not.”

Blueface Is Sick Of Adin Ross

When Ross initially said that Blueface was being fined $100K for not wearing a Rainbet sponsor patch, Blueface clapped back. "Never said how much I was paid, the excuses are becoming evident. [I] was never contracted to wear a patch [and] even if I was fined 100k that's not even half of what's owed," Blueface said at the time.

Ross then returned fire, claiming that Blue had just one job in the fight's aftermath. "All he had to do was say something like, 'it wasn't rigged. Florida State Athletic Commission doesn't rig their fights.' I gave him 72 hours to fix this he didn't. You're the first fighter in Brand Risk history [I've] ever struggled paying," Ross stated.

Brand Risk Promotions has come under fire in the past. For instance, the Ray J and Supa Hot Fire situation has also created some discourse about the legitimacy of the fights. With betting companies involved, fans are always going to assume there is some sort of conflict of interest at play.