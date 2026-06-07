Blueface Claims Adin Ross Still Hasn't Paid Him For Brand Risk Fight

Blueface recently stopped by No Jumper again to talk about his latest relationship drama and other happenings. The conversation with Adam22 also prompted an update on the Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions situation, and it's safe to say he still wants the money he believes he deserves.

The California rapper claimed Ross still hasn't paid him for his boxing match with Chibu, which he lost in somewhat controversial fashion. He claimed Adin rigged the fight in Chibu's favor, whereas Ross threatened legal action for a breach of contract.

When Adam22 asked Blue if the streamer and combat sports promoter has paid him yet, he indicated there was still some bad blood.

"Nope, still hasn't came to me," he expressed. "They're doing their negotiating and whatnot. But here it is, another event, bro. I'm telling you. When you don't do things correctly from jump, it's a downhill effect... [There was] maybe a reason for a deduction. Maybe a fine. That's not a reason not to pay. Or else, you shouldn't even let a motherf***er even enter the building if it's that serious, right? Listen to how that sounds. That sounds like finesse, right? That sounds like shiesty business... Is it that serious or not? We're talking about large amounts of money, we're not talking about bulls**t."

Why Are Blueface & Adin Ross Fighting?

For those unaware, Blueface's conflict with Adin Ross is due to him not wearing the Rainbet sponsor patch on his shorts for the fight. Ross also accused him of breaching contract by speaking on confidential payment agreements and by allegedly refusing to retract his rigging allegations or the comments about payment.

This whole situation happened back in March, so it's been a while since the public has revisited the subject. With these new claims in mind, we will see if this evolves into a more complex conflict or if they are just social media clap-backs for attention.