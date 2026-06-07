Blueface Claims Adin Ross Still Hasn't Paid Him For Brand Risk Fight

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Blueface Claims Adin Ross Hasnt Paid Him Brand Risk Fight
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Blueface lost his boxing match to Chibu at a Brand Risk Promotions event, which has led to a potential legal debate with Adin Ross.

Blueface recently stopped by No Jumper again to talk about his latest relationship drama and other happenings. The conversation with Adam22 also prompted an update on the Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions situation, and it's safe to say he still wants the money he believes he deserves.

The California rapper claimed Ross still hasn't paid him for his boxing match with Chibu, which he lost in somewhat controversial fashion. He claimed Adin rigged the fight in Chibu's favor, whereas Ross threatened legal action for a breach of contract.

When Adam22 asked Blue if the streamer and combat sports promoter has paid him yet, he indicated there was still some bad blood.

"Nope, still hasn't came to me," he expressed. "They're doing their negotiating and whatnot. But here it is, another event, bro. I'm telling you. When you don't do things correctly from jump, it's a downhill effect... [There was] maybe a reason for a deduction. Maybe a fine. That's not a reason not to pay. Or else, you shouldn't even let a motherf***er even enter the building if it's that serious, right? Listen to how that sounds. That sounds like finesse, right? That sounds like shiesty business... Is it that serious or not? We're talking about large amounts of money, we're not talking about bulls**t."

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Why Are Blueface & Adin Ross Fighting?

For those unaware, Blueface's conflict with Adin Ross is due to him not wearing the Rainbet sponsor patch on his shorts for the fight. Ross also accused him of breaching contract by speaking on confidential payment agreements and by allegedly refusing to retract his rigging allegations or the comments about payment.

This whole situation happened back in March, so it's been a while since the public has revisited the subject. With these new claims in mind, we will see if this evolves into a more complex conflict or if they are just social media clap-backs for attention.

Meanwhile, Blueface has other drama to handle. His surprising reunion with Chrisean Rock led to a lot of debate and backlash online, mainly due to their previous toxic tendencies. Supporters just hope they can move on from all of that eventually.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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