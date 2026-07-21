Lil Wayne Reveals Who His Two Favorite Rappers Are

Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers of all-time. Typically, the best artists are the ones who find inspiration in those who came before them, or came up with them. Lil Wayne is no different, as his list of influences runs deep.

Recently, the legendary artist was a guest on Friends Keep Secrets, where he got to speak with the likes of Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky. During their conversation, Wayne was asked about who his favorite rappers are.

If you are a fan of Lil Wayne, you probably already know his answer. After all, he has been incredibly consistent on the matter for years. Below, he reveals that the answer is none other than Jay-Z, as well as Missy Elliott. The room immediately responds positively, with Benny and Dicky proclaiming Hov as part of their favorites, as well.

Lil Wayne Is Consistent

Lil Wayne's admiration for Missy and Hov has been prevalent for years, which makes these answers not particularly surprising. However, it is still always cool to hear Wayne talk about his inspirations. It is just further proof that Jay-Z and Missy are timeless artists.

Jay-Z certainly proved that a couple of weekends ago when he performed at Yankee Stadium, three nights in a row. During these shows, he got to show the fans his incredible discography and a chamber of classics that is unmatched. He also brought out some truly incredible guests, which made the concerts that much more fun.