Lil Wayne Reveals Who His Two Favorite Rappers Are

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lil Wayne was recently on "Friends Keep Secrets" with Lil Dicky and Benny Blanco, where he was asked about his favorite rapper.

Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers of all-time. Typically, the best artists are the ones who find inspiration in those who came before them, or came up with them. Lil Wayne is no different, as his list of influences runs deep.

Recently, the legendary artist was a guest on Friends Keep Secrets, where he got to speak with the likes of Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky. During their conversation, Wayne was asked about who his favorite rappers are.

If you are a fan of Lil Wayne, you probably already know his answer. After all, he has been incredibly consistent on the matter for years. Below, he reveals that the answer is none other than Jay-Z, as well as Missy Elliott. The room immediately responds positively, with Benny and Dicky proclaiming Hov as part of their favorites, as well.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

Lil Wayne Is Consistent

Lil Wayne's admiration for Missy and Hov has been prevalent for years, which makes these answers not particularly surprising. However, it is still always cool to hear Wayne talk about his inspirations. It is just further proof that Jay-Z and Missy are timeless artists.

Jay-Z certainly proved that a couple of weekends ago when he performed at Yankee Stadium, three nights in a row. During these shows, he got to show the fans his incredible discography and a chamber of classics that is unmatched. He also brought out some truly incredible guests, which made the concerts that much more fun.

We would love to hear a collaboration between Hov and Wayne in the near future. Perhaps Wayne could be invited to one of Hov's upcoming shows. It would certainly be a moment to behold for everyone in attendance.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
2023 Atlanta Funk Fest Music Juvenile And Lil Wayne Debate Whether Jay-Z Is The GOAT
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2"
Comments 0