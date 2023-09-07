Juvenile And Lil Wayne Debate Whether Jay-Z Is The GOAT

Earlier this week, BMI put on their R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Miami and dozens of rap stars both old and new were in attendance. Among them was Juvenile, who was asked about the always potent GOAT debate in hip-hop. His label-mate Lil Wayne has always been clear on his stance, that Jay-Z is the best to ever do it, but Juvenile disagrees. “We’ve argued over the years. He say JAY-Z the G.O.A.T., I say he the G.O.A.T. My lil’ bro the greatest rapper of all time. He know how I feel about that.”

Lil Wayne hasn't always been so modest. He's been known to call himself the greatest to ever do it in his lyrics, but in interviews, he always gives Hov credit. Wayne doesn't just believe that Jay-Z is the best, but also cites him as one of his biggest influences. Wayne has an impressive ability to recall almost the entire Jay-Z catalog from memory as well. Jay-Z is a name that comes up a lot in the GOAT debate, earlier this year a Billboard list named him the best rapper to ever do it. Check out Juvenile's full red-carpet interview below.

Juvenile Isn't Budging On Lil Wayne Being The Best Ever

Back in June, Juvenile finally delivered his long-awaited NPR Tiny Desk performance. For the performance he pulled out hit songs like "Set It Off," and "Slow Motion." Fans loved the performance and enjoyed being reminded of just how much raw vocal talent he has.

Earlier this year fans were surprised to find that New Orleans own Essence Festival wasn't including Juvenile in their celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary. It even caught the attention of the rapper himself, who couldn't help but take it as a diss. Clearly, it wasn't intended that way because eventually they extended an invitation to him after all and he joined the Rap 50 festivities. What do you think of Juvenile's take that Lil Wayne is actually the GOAT instead of Jay-Z? Let us know in the comment section below.

