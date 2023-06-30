NOLA artist Juvenile recently took on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. In the video released today, he’s joined by a full band, including drums, guitar, keys, and bass. The performance also featured a brass section, strings, and backing vocalists. Juvenile’s set was almost 30 minutes long, and featured various hits like “Set It Off,” “Slow Motion,” “Ha,” and more. The highly-requested performance took place after a recent Twitter exchange between Juvenile and fans calling for him to be featured on the concert series.

After Trina put on a memorable show at her recent Tiny Desk Concert, fans suggested that another artist of that era, Juvenile, should appear on the series. The artist weighed in after a fan asked, “Can we please get a Juvenile Tiny Desk?” “Wtf is a tiny desk,” he wrote, “and no.” He later recanted his statement, claiming that he’d do a Tiny Desk show under some conditions. “Ok ok,” he Tweeted, “All Things Considered, 10k retweets and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR Tiny Desk while drinking an ice cold #JuvieJuice from @UrbanSouthBeer!!!”

Juvenile Performs Classics

Juvenile is also set to put on a show at the 2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans today. After the fest’s lineup came out earlier this month, the artist shared that he was disappointed that Jermaine Dupri failed to include him in his “The South Got Something To Say” set. Other notable performers listed were Big Boi, Gucci Mane, T.I., Ludacris, and more. He shared his thoughts on social media. “How is Essence doing 50 years of hip hop in New Orleans without me???” he asked.

The artist then took to promoting another festival called Donna Fest, urging fans to come see his performance there instead. He boasted the array of food vendors that will be at Donna Fest, as well as the festival’s affordable ticket prices. It was later announced that Juvenile would be playing the festival after all. “Hip-Hop 50 without Juvie? Not a chance. June 30th, NOLA we live!” he wrote on Twitter.

