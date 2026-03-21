Adin Ross Pokes Fun At Wack 100's Sexual Advance Allegations

Wack 100 is not happy at all with how his client Blueface was treated at his Chibu boxing match at a recent Brand Risk event from Adin Ross. They accused the streamer of not paying him properly, and Wack specifically accused Adin of making sexual advances towards him.

In a series of leaked alleged text messages, Adin told the manager that they "should just kiss and make up" to resolve the Blue debacle. The West Coast executive demanded his money, whereas Ross called him a "antisemite homophobe" for not taking his trolls seriously.

That is what they are: just trolls. Adin Ross confirmed this during a phone call with Wack 100 alongside DJ Akademiks. A clip from Ak's livestream caught by No Jumper on Instagram shows the interaction.

In the clip, Ross jokes with Wack about wanting to go back to Compton, referring to Adin's West Coast issues in the past. Wack 100 wants to fix this business with Blueface, but Ross maintained that Blue should retract his claims that Adin rigged the Chibu fight.

But when the streamer joked about calling Wack when he's out of the shower, Wack demanded that he have some clothes on for it. This led Ross to further troll and taunt the manager with his gay claims, and Adin laughed at how Wack tried to respond to the troll. He said he only messaged Wack in that way because he knew he would post them online.

Is Adin Ross Gay?

Just in case fans weren't clear that this is a troll, Adin Ross clarified to Wack 100 that he isn't gay and is just trolling him. Wack didn't make a big deal out of it, but he continually tried to center the conversation back to the Blueface boxing controversy.