Adin Ross Pokes Fun At Wack 100's Sexual Advance Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Adin Ross Pokes Fun At Wack 100 Sexual Advance Allegations
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Adin Ross attends TwitchCon 2022 on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
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During a call with DJ Akademiks, Wack 100 and Adin Ross continued to argue over Blueface's boxing match at Ross' Brand Risk event.

Wack 100 is not happy at all with how his client Blueface was treated at his Chibu boxing match at a recent Brand Risk event from Adin Ross. They accused the streamer of not paying him properly, and Wack specifically accused Adin of making sexual advances towards him.

In a series of leaked alleged text messages, Adin told the manager that they "should just kiss and make up" to resolve the Blue debacle. The West Coast executive demanded his money, whereas Ross called him a "antisemite homophobe" for not taking his trolls seriously.

That is what they are: just trolls. Adin Ross confirmed this during a phone call with Wack 100 alongside DJ Akademiks. A clip from Ak's livestream caught by No Jumper on Instagram shows the interaction.

In the clip, Ross jokes with Wack about wanting to go back to Compton, referring to Adin's West Coast issues in the past. Wack 100 wants to fix this business with Blueface, but Ross maintained that Blue should retract his claims that Adin rigged the Chibu fight.

But when the streamer joked about calling Wack when he's out of the shower, Wack demanded that he have some clothes on for it. This led Ross to further troll and taunt the manager with his gay claims, and Adin laughed at how Wack tried to respond to the troll. He said he only messaged Wack in that way because he knew he would post them online.

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Is Adin Ross Gay?

Just in case fans weren't clear that this is a troll, Adin Ross clarified to Wack 100 that he isn't gay and is just trolling him. Wack didn't make a big deal out of it, but he continually tried to center the conversation back to the Blueface boxing controversy.

Basically, Ross claimed that the West Coast MC breached his contract by not wearing a sponsor stamp and talking about financial details. Blueface clapped back by accusing Adin of not paying him his due money, claiming that he never spoke about earnings or payment agreements and that they never agreed to the sponsor stamp. A whole lot of drama has emerged from a loss, which is unsurprising to see.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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