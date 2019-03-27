homophobic comments
- Pop CultureDaBaby Reflects On 2021 Homophobia ControversyDaBaby has said he would have handled his 2021 controversy "differently" if he couldBy Ben Mock
- MusicDaBaby Talks Learning To "Adapt" After Rolling Loud ControversyThe rapper's comments last summer caused him a heap of backlash, and he recently reflected on that tense time.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCharlamange Tha God Challenges Boosie's Homophobic ViewsBoosie says, “It's hard to blackball me. I’m a voice for people who can’t speak.”By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicNick Cannon Defends DaBaby Against "Mob Rule", Says We Should "Embrace Him"Cannon knows just what DaBaby is going through, as he was the subject of ridicule last year following his anti-Semitic remarks.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Blackballed From Radio As "Levitating" Gets Pulled From Station RotationThe success of Dua Lipa and DaBaby's "Levitating" single is reportedly being hampered due to the rapper's Rolling Loud comments.By Joshua Robinson
- GramVan Lathan Shares His Thoughts On Festivals Cancelling DaBaby“Stop back flipping to excuse bad behavior” - Van Lathan says. By Kevin Goddard
- GramDaBaby Blamed For Radio Station Canceling Their Summer Jam ConcertThe Colorado concert also featured acts like Jack Harlow and Saweetie.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Dropped From The Parklife Festival Lineup Following Controversial RantParklife Festival has removed DaBaby from the official lineup on its website.By Joshua Robinson
- BeefPastor Troy Aims Homophobic Slurs At Lil Nas X's GRAMMYs Fit & ApplebeesHe should've just sat there and ate his food.By Keenan Higgins
- GramZaire Wade Defends Brother Zion, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Co-SignThe Wades aren't to be messed with.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett Sues Chicago For Creating False Narrative In Homophobic Attack CaseJussie Smollett is calling the city out for a malicious prosecution. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLil Nas X Finds Humor In Homophobic Comments After Coming OutLil Nas X keeps things light. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMegan Thee Stallion Speaks On Homophobic Tweets: "Everyone Just Stop"Megan Thee Stallion addresses the old tweets.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentPolice Arrest Teens For Beating Up Lesbian Couple That Wouldn't Kiss: ReportThe homophobic attack happened on a bus. By Aida C.
- SportsTim Hardaway Believes Homophobic Rant Is Keeping Him Out Of Hall Of FameHardaway believes he deserves his place in the Hall of Fame.By Alexander Cole