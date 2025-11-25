Police Clarify Celeste Rivas’ Body Was Not Decapitated Or Frozen

Celeste Rivas’ body was neither "decapitated" nor was it "frozen" when authorities discovered it in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to D4vd, back in September. Los Angeles Police Captain Scot Williams issued several clarifications about the case to People on Monday. TMZ had previously reported that the corpse was "partially frozen" and dismembered, making it challenging for the L.A. County Medical Examiner to determine an official cause of death.

“Celeste’s body was not frozen. She was not decapitated. The whole frozen thing doesn’t even make sense. Her body was in the car for weeks,” Williams told People. “Even if she had been frozen solid when she was put in the car, which there is no evidence to suggest she was, five or more weeks in the trunk of a car in sweltering heat in the middle of summer would not have resulted in a partially frozen body being discovered on September 8th."

Despite an official cause of death remaining unclear, detectives are reportedly considering the probe as an “investigation into murder,” according to documents viewed by the LA Times.

Celeste Rivas Investigation

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)

Further details from the L.A. County Medical Examiner won't be coming any time soon. In a statement on Monday, the medical examiner explained that police put a security hold on the case.

“No records or details associated with the case, including the cause and manner of death and Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice,” the medical examiner said. "The Department understands the public’s interest in this case and remains committed to transparency when possible. Information will be made available once the court order is lifted."