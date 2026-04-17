D4vd Officially Arrested In Connection With Celeste Rivas Murder

According to a report from TMZ, singer d4vd has been arrested in connection to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Per the outlet, d4vd was taken into custody Tuesday by the Los Angeles Police Department, with detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Division handling the arrest. TMZ reports he is currently being held without bail. Authorities have not yet issued a detailed public statement beyond what has been shared through sources.

The case dates back to September 2025, when Celeste’s body was discovered inside a Tesla allegedly linked to the artist. The vehicle had reportedly been sitting in the Hollywood Hills for several days before being towed to an impound lot on September 5. Three days later, on September 8, police responded to reports of a foul odor and made the discovery.

At the time, d4vd was in the middle of a tour but quickly canceled his remaining dates and stepped away from the public eye as the investigation unfolded.

TMZ further reports that investigators had been building their case for months. A grand jury was reportedly convened in November, with Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman presenting evidence. Multiple people in d4vd’s circle, including his day-to-day manager and a close friend, allegedly testified.

Read More: D4vd Transfers Two Texas Homes To His Mother As Police Investigate Teen Death Found In His Tesla

D4vd Arrested

Sources cited by the outlet also claim d4vd made a late-night trip to a remote area of Santa Barbara earlier in 2025, which investigators believe could be connected to the timeline of Celeste’s disappearance. Authorities reportedly believe there was some form of relationship between the two, though further details have not been officially confirmed.

This isn’t the first time developments in the case have surfaced publicly. Back in October, HotNewHipHop reported that d4vd appeared to be shifting parts of his financial portfolio amid the ongoing investigation. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ at the time, the singer transferred ownership of two Houston-area properties from a trust in his name to his mother. The deed transfers were executed on September 18 and September 22.