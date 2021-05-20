homicide
- SportsSergio Brown Arrested In California In Connection With Mother's DeathBrown was deported earlier this week and is currently in custody in San Diego.By Ben Mock
- MusicSexyy Red Shooting Victim Identified By Police In FloridaThe man killed at Florida flea market was 36-year-old Anthony Dennis.By Ben Mock
- SportsSergio Brown Posts Concerning Video Quoting "Finding Nemo" Amid Mother's Death InvestigationBrown's behavior has become increasingly concerning to fans.By Ben Mock
- SportsSergio Brown, Ex-NFL Safety, Missing In Illinois, Mother Found Dead At Her HomeBrown was reported missing on September 16 by concerned relativesBy Ben Mock
- CrimePat Stay Stabbing Was Not "A Random Incident", Police SayPolice say the investigation into Pat Stay's death is in "the very early stages" after the battle rapper was stabbed on Sunday. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTikTok Star Rory Teasley's BF Choked Him To Death After Video Game Fight: ReportTeasley, known as "2Toopump4tv," reportedly got into a disagreement with his boyfriend of 10 years, Docquen Watkins, about the game Overwatch.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBlack Teen Died In Police Custody, Ruled A HomicideCedric Lofton's death has now been ruled a homicide after he died in police custody in September. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeDrakeo The Ruler Case: Talent Organizer Says Rapper "Walked Into The Lion's Pit"A talent organizer claims there was a lack of security and people were being turned away because the backstage area was "too packed to get in."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTravel Blogger Gabby Petito's Body Found In A Wyoming National ParkAfter being reported missing on September 11, "Van Life" YouTuber Gabby Petito's body was found in Bridger-Teton National Park, and her death has been ruled a homicide. By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeTeen Rapper YNT Juan Shot & Killed In Hartford: ReportThe 17-year-old rising star was reportedly found deceased in a vehicle.By Erika Marie
- NumbersLogic & Eminem's "Homicide" Goes Double PlatinumLogic and Eminem's first official duet "Homicide" has continued its murderous run, hitting double platinum status.By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeRapper Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla's Death Ruled A Homicide: ReportThe Milwaukee rapper's remains were found inside of a burning vehicle earlier this week.By Erika Marie