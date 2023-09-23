Sexyy Red Shooting Victim Identified By Police In Florida

The man killed near the set of a Sexyy Red music video has been identified as 36-year-old Anthony Dennis. Broward County Sheriffs say Dennis was one of two people shot at a flea market where Red was shooting a video earlier this month. Dennis was declared dead at the scene while the other victim was taken to hospital. However, police have declined to provide the identity of the hospitalized individual.

Red took to social media after the shooting to deny any connection between her video shoot and the incident. “I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded. But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot bc shit is not true, at all. To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set," Red wrote at the time.

Read More: Sexyy Red hits back at haters claiming she "misguiding" Black women

Links Between Sexyy Red Shooting And Others Investigated

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 21: American rapper Sexyy Redd performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

However, police are currently investigating whether Dennis' murder is connected to any of the other recent shootings in the area. The potentially linked crimes are the shooting near Red's set, the murder of the mother of Kodak Black-affiliated rapper Syko Bob, and the murder of another, as-yet-unidentified local rapper. Furthermore, of particular interest to investigators is the similarity between the deaths of Syko Bob's mother and the unidentified rapper. In both cases, the victim was reportedly ambushed by assailants who were allegedly waiting for their victim.

In regards to Dennis' murder, the local sheriff's department is asking for anyone with information to come forward. Those with information are being asked to contact Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Read More: Sexyy Red says she doesn't need diss tracks or record deals to be successful

[via]