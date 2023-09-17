Sergio Brown, Ex-NFL Safety, Missing In Illinois, Mother Found Dead At Her Home

Police in Illinois are hoping to find former NFL safety Sergio Brown alive and well after Brown and his mother were reported missing earlier this weekend. Unfortunately, the hopes of law enforcement were dampened after they recovered the body of Brown's mother, Myrtle, from a creek near her home. Furthermore, police have confirmed that they are treating the death as a homicide. The county medical examiner ruled that she "suffered multiple injuries during an assault". However, other details about her death are yet to be determined by law enforcement. Myrtle's sister told local media that she last spoke to her on September 14.

Brown went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2010 but was signed as a free agent by the Patriots. He played 94 games in his career, primarily as a backup. As well as the Patriots, he spent time with the Colts, Jags, and Bills. He retired after the 2016 season. He finished his career with 144 tackles.

Sergio Brown Case - What We Know

Details are still emerging about the case surrounding Brown and his mother. Mrytle Brown was discovered unresponsive by a creek near her home in Maywood on September 16. The discovery of Myrtle came during a second and wider search for the pair, who had been reported missing earlier on Saturday. Brown's whereabouts and last known location are unknown at this time. Maywood is about 12 miles west of downtown Chicago. Brown was born in the town and attended high school at Maywood Proviso East.

Furthermore, Brown's brother Nick addressed the situation on Facebook. He called his mother “strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny" and went on to remember her fondly. “Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” he wrote. He also told his brother that he loved him and wanted him to come home safely. Detectives asked anyone with information about his location to contact Maywood Police Investigations at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787. Brown is listed as being 6"2 and weighing 207 lb.

